PLEASANT GROVE — With the score tied with 0.2 seconds left, Lone Peak junior guard Steven Ashworth hit 1 of 2 foul shots to lead the Knights to the 58-57 Region 4 victory over Pleasant Grove Friday night.

"There was no one else I wanted at the line at that time," Lone Peak boys basketball coach David Evans said. "He is my point guard and handles the team. I have complete confidence in him."

The lead changed hands several times during the game, and if you were to watch the last couple of minutes of the fourth period, you would understand how the game was played.

"It was a big-time pressure situation and the noise was intense," Ashworth said. "As soon as I shot the first one, I knew I'd shot it too long, but the second one felt good."

Defense was the name of the game as both teams were held under their usual point totals.

"We kept (Matt) Van Komen (PG's 7-foot-3 center) from getting any second-chance rebounds," Ashworth said. "He is a great player, but you can't give him any room."

"Their defense moved us from side to side, but when we could get up the middle, we had better shots," PG assistant coach Derek Scoville said. "We missed several easy shots that we usually don't miss. That is a sign of a young team that can't go through a season without adversity. We will learn from this and come out an improved team."

He added, "You can't take a night off when you play region games because they are all good."

For Lone Peak (10-3, 4-0), senior shooting forward Nate Harkness led the Knights with 14 points, including three treys. Senior Max McGrath, also a shooting forward, chipped in with 13 points and Chantry Ross, a junior shooting guard, added 11 points.

For Pleasant Grove (13-2, 3-1), Casey Brown led all scorers with 19 points, including three treys. Van Komen, a sophomore, added 10 points and four more players scored six points each.

The Knights host Lehi Monday, while the Vikings host Herriman Tuesday.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.