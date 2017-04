Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Central Michigan at Kent St., CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Clemson at Pitt, ROOT, 10 a.m.

Davidson at Fordham, NBCSP, 10 a.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Texas A&M at West Virginia, ESPN, 10 a.m.

North Carolina at Miami, CBS, 11 a.m.

UCF at Tulsa, ESPNEWS, 11:30 a.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, ESPN, noon

Kansas St. at Tennessee, ESPN2, noon

LSU at Texas Tech, ESPNU, noon

Northern Iowa at Drake, CBSSN, noon

Providence at Marquette, ROOT, noon

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, NBCSP, noon

DePaul at Creighton, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

Women: Colorado at Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, KMYU, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, ROOT, 2 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Women: Utah Valley at New Mexico St., ALT, 2 p.m.

Auburn at TCU, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Mississippi, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, ROOT, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.

La Salle at St. Joseph’s, KMYU, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Clippers at Warriors, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Grizzlies at Jazz, ROOT, 7 p.m.

LMU at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, Pac-12, 7:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Temple at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Senior Bowl, NFL, 12:30 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Aspen, ABC, 11 a.m. (ESPN, 6:15 p.m.)

Shevchenko vs. Pena, FOX, 6 p.m. (Prelims, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.)

FIGURE SKATING

European Championships, NBCSP, 7 a.m.

GOLF

Farmers Insurance Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Utah at Washington, Pac-12, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

All-Star Skills Competition, NBCSP, 5 p.m.

Neb.-Omaha at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Pegasus Cup, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

California Cup Turf Classic, ALT, 4:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Rolex 24 at Daytona, FOX, noon

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford, Fox Sports 1, 8 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, Fox Sports 1, 10:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

USC at Stanford, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

TRACK

U.S. New Balance Indoor Games, NBCSP, 2 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Colorado at Utah, AM-700, 12:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, AM-700, 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah St., FM-95.9, 7 p.m.

Grizzlies at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

LMU at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley, AM-960, 7 p.m.

Clippers at Warriors, AM-700, 8 p.m. (JIP)

ECHL

Oilers at Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

Qatar Masters, GOLF, 2 a.m.

SOCCER

Millwall vs. Watford, Fox Sports 1, 5 a.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open, ESPN, 1 a.m.