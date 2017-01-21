The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Alaska Aces, 6-3, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before 6,026 fans.

“I thought it was the most complet60-minutete game that we have played this season to date,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “Our boys were ready. We had a game plan going into this game. We knew how important this game was to us and just the effort that we gave and the execution we had was tremendous.”

Utah got six goals from six different players and at one point scored five-straight goals after trailing 2-1 in the first period.

“I'm really proud of how our boys played,” said Branham. “I can't say enough. Our power play was great, our penalty kill was really good, [and] the way that we played five-on-five and controlled the game. We set a standard here; that's what I told the boys. We need to hold ourselves accountable and play like that every game.”

The Grizzlies came out with the first 10 shots and took a 1-0 lead 6:04 into the first period as Michael Pelech hammered in a rebound on an Erik Bradford shot.

Alaska countered with two shorthanded goals in 31 seconds to stun the crowd and take a 2-1 lead.

Utah recovered and tied the game late in the first period on Ralph Cuddemi’s 18th goal of the season as the Grizzlies countered on the power play. Tim Daly and Cam Reid picked up assists.

The Grizzlies killed two penalties early in the second period to keep it 2-2 before Colin Martin gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with his fifth goal of the year on a rebound with 1:59 left in the second period. Defensemen Martin Nemcik and Taylor Richart added assists. The goal came 33 seconds after Phil Pietroniro fought.

Utah added goals in the third period from C.J. Eick at 3:06 as he pulled up and scored on a two-on-one from Brad Navin and Phil Pietroniro.

At 10:05, Pietroniro scored on the power play from Daly again and Reid. Reid capped the scoring with another power-play goal from Daly and Mathieu Aubin with 5:17 left. Tim Coffman capped the scoring with 1:11 left after 21-straight saves from Ryan Faragher.

Utah went 3-for-7 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Grizzlies outshot the Aces, 39-25.

“I challenged the boys before the game,” said Branham. “It's about your work ethic without the puck and what kind of a team do you want to be. Do you want to be a team that misses the playoffs or do you want to be a team that climbs back in and goes on a playoff run? We have some winners in our locker room; a lot of character [and] a lot of guys who have been there before.”