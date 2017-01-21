That was definitely a rough go. I don’t really remember crashing like that across the finish line, but I can tell you it was worth it. It was worth it to get that podium.

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Alex Deibold can’t remember a closer — or more violent — finish than the one that earned him a World Cup bronze medal Saturday afternoon by the smallest of margins.

“That was definitely a rough go,” Deibold said after he edged U.S. teammate Nate Holland for bronze by an estimated four inches in the FIS World Cup snowboard cross finals at Solitude. “I don’t really remember crashing like that across the finish line, but I can tell you it was worth it. It was worth it to get that podium.”

It was bronze for the U.S. in both the men’s and women’s World Cup snowboard cross races at Solitude in some of the heaviest snow the athletes can remember competing in on the circuit that travels mostly European countries.

Deibold and Holland collided as they crossed the finish line behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle, who earned gold, and Italy’s Omar Visintin, who finished second. On the women’s side, three-time Olympian and four-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis earned bronze, behind Eva Samkova, Czech Repulic, who won gold, while Italy’s Michela Moioli earned silver.

“It’s called snowboarding,” Deibold said when asked about the challenges the weather presented. “It’s going to snow. I grew up in New England, and I grew up riding in a lot of adverse conditions. So honestly, I was stoked. The new snow had me really excited this morning.”

He even took a couple of powder runs before the races, which began at noon.

“I just love being out here,” he said. “And I think having fun and enjoying myself is what helped me make it through those rounds.”

Jacobellis had to come from behind to earn third place, something that was made especially tough in Saturday’s nearly whiteout conditions.

“I like being able to operate in traffic,” the 31-year-old said. “It gets a little challenging (to make a pass) in these kind of snow conditions. But I had a lot of fun, and I’m happy that I’m not injured.”

Jacobellis said she wasn’t sure she’d have an opportunity to pass because neither she nor her coaches had seen good opportunities in the powdery conditions with low visibility.

“You just pull out everything out of the bag,” she said after describing the opportunity she seized and how it almost threw her off-balance. “You give it all you’ve got.”

The 2019 world championships will be hosted by Solitude, and that’s something the North American athletes are looking forward to. In fact, they hope this event is the start of regular stops on their home continent.

“I think it was a phenomenal event,” Deibold said. “Solitude did a really good job, the organizing committee, the course builder. Everybody I talked to was really excited about the build, so the venue, the hill space, I hope we get a chance to come back again because racing at home is unlike anything else, and I obviously had a great time.”

The home-country advantage for U.S. and Canadian athletes meant friends and families in the crowd. Deibold however was short a few of his usual fans Saturday.

"Quick shout-out to my mom and my sister and my aunt who are in D.C. marching for women's rights," he said after claiming his bronze medal. "I cannot tell you how much I appreciate what they're doing for me and for all of the women out there. It was worth not having them here for their voices to be heard." Then when the finish was mentioned, he admitted that would have been tough on his mother.

"My mom watches most races with her eyes closed anyway," he joked.

The athletes only had a short time to forget mistakes or celebrate victories as they will compete in the team event Sunday at noon at Solitude, where there was a 90 percent chance of more snow.