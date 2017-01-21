I’m happy he stayed within himself and he didn’t do anything because of the fact that this was his previous team. It was significant for him, but I don’t think any of us wanted this game to be significant.

SALT LAKE CITY -- Before Saturday night’s game, Jazz guard George Hill didn’t want to talk about going up against the Indiana Pacers, the team he played with for four seasons, only saying, “It’s just another game” as he left the locker room to shoot before the game.

Whether he really felt that way or not, Hill instead did his talking on the court, as he scored a season-high 30 points to lead Utah to a 109-100 victory over the Pacers at Vivint Arena.

Hill was especially brilliant in the third quarter when he scored 13 of his points in when the Jazz broke the game open. For the game he also grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists with only one turnover.

“This was one of the better games he’s played since early in the year,” said coach Quin Snyder. “I’m happy he stayed within himself and he didn’t do anything because of the fact that this was his previous team. It was significant for him, but I don’t think any of us wanted this game to be significant.”

Afterwards, Hill said he “didn’t pay too much attention to who we were playing” and said, “no statement was needed.”

“I love Indiana . . . it’s fun to get out there with your guys,” he said. “But I’m here and having a good time in Utah – the fans are great and the city’s great, so I love it.”

While Hill was the catalyst Saturday night, he had plenty of help from the usual suspects as Gordon Hayward poured in 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Rudy Gobert had his 31st double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds and extended his streak of double-digit rebound games to 30. Alec Burks added 13 in his 19 minutes, his longest stint of the season.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Jazz, who improved to 29-16 on the year, while Indiana dropped to 22-21. Utah’s brutal stretch of games that includes six games in nine days, continues Monday for the Jazz when they host Oklahoma City.

Both the Jazz and Pacers had been coming off games the night before, the Jazz a 112-107 overtime win in Dallas while the Pacers lost to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Even though Snyder said his team looked tired, they had more energy in the early going in breaking out to a 34-21 first-quarter lead and taking a 60-50 lead into halftime after leading by as many as 17.

The Pacers found some life in the locker room, nearly erasing the deficit with a 10-2 run, but the Jazz responded with 12 straight and kept a steady lead the rest of the way.

Hayward won the battle against Paul George, a player who he’s been connected to since they were drafted back-to-back in 2010 at No. 9 and 10 with Hayward going first. George has had the better overall career, but heading into Saturday’s game, the two had nearly identical numbers for the year – Hayward 22.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, George 22.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg.

But right from the start, Hayward had the edge, scoring 11 first-quarter points and 15 in the first half, while George scored eight in the first half. George, who played 29 minutes after being in foul trouble much of the night, finished with 19 points and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter was ejected from the game with a technical foul.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan followed him to the locker room with his second technical foul with 2:10 left and the Jazz up by 13.

Afterwards, McMillan expressed some complaints about the officiating.

“When you are boxing out and guys are coming over your back, that’s a foul,” he said. “I thought that several times, Myles (Turner) was trying to hold his position and he’s getting pushed down low. Gobert is long, but there are times he is going over the back and he’s pushing when Myles is trying to hold his position.”

George had nice things to say about his old friend Hill, who was his teammate for five years.

“G Hill played his game,” he said. “That’s G Hill’s game. He is always under control. He’s always poised. Kept his dribble alive. He was aggressive. That’s G Hill’s game.”

After playing the Thunder and Russell Westbrook Monday, the Jazz will go to Denver for a Tuesday night game, then play the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday and Memphis Saturday at home.