The Dixie State women’s basketball team fell, 69-48, to Azusa Pacific on Saturday at the Burns Arena, as the Cougars connected on 15 3-pointers (nine in the second half) en route to the victory.

Azusa Pacific opened the game on an 8-0 run before the Trailblazers (2-16, 2-10 PacWest) recorded their first basket of the game on a Lisa VanCampen layup at the 4:38 mark of the first quarter. The Cougars answered with a 3-pointer, and the teams traded baskets for the final four minutes of the period. Tramina Jordan connected from downtown, followed by a pair of VanCampen free throws to cut the APU lead to 19-10 after one quarter of play.

In a carbon copy of the first quarter, APU opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run before Shelby Kassuba converted a layup at the 5:50 mark to cut the lead to 26-12. Matti Ventling nailed a triple, followed by back-to-back layups by Hannah Roberts to cut the APU lead to single digits, but the Cougars answered with their own 3-pointer. Jordan knocked down a jumper on the ensuing DSU possession to cut the APU lead to 31-21 at halftime.

The teams traded 3-point shots to start the third quarter, as APU connected on three attempts, and Jaden Gonzales converted one for DSU. Kassuba added a layup at the 6:53 mark to cut the APU lead to 40-26. But the Cougars stayed hot from outside, connecting on three more 3-pointers before the quarter ended. Ali Franks countered with a trey as the third quarter came to a close to cut the lead to 51-31 heading into the final period.

Dixie State opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run behind a Ventling triple and Jordan transition layup to cut the lead to 51-36 and force APU to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Cougars heated up from outside once again, connecting on consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead back to 58-39 at the 6:34 mark. Jordan and Gonzales each added 3-pointers later in the quarter for DSU, but the Cougars held on for the 69-48 win.

The Trailblazers shot 34 percent (18-of-53) from the field, 26 percent (8-of-30) from beyond the arc and 44 percent (4-of-9) from the field. Jordan led DSU with a team-high 10 points and five assists, while Ventling added nine points and Gonzales finished with eight points.

Dixie State continues its five-game home stand next Saturday, Jan. 28, as Hawaii Hilo makes a visit to the Burns Arena.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.