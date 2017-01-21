The Westminster men’s basketball team continued its rise up the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings with an 83-56 win over Black Hills State on Saturday night in the Behnken Field House.

Westminster (9-6, 9-4 RMAC) has now won a season-high, four-straight games as it swept the home weekend. The Griffins have moved into fourth place in the RMAC standings with nine games remaining this season.

“We got to play a lot of guys tonight and everyone really performed,” Westminster head coach Norm Parrish said. “We did a good job of moving the ball and getting good shots. Defensively, we were able to get them out of their stuff and complete a good weekend.”

Jarred Laws got the Griffins rolling on Saturday with consecutive 3-pointers to start the game. They went on a 13-0 run early in the first half, and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the night.

The Griffins shot 49.2 percent from the floor in the win, and they connected on 10-of-21 shots from beyond the arc. They held Black Hills State (5-15, 2-12 RMAC) to 35.3 percent shooting as they held both weekend opponents to fewer than 60 points.

Dayon Goodman led three Griffins in double figures with 15 points. He added 13 rebounds to notch his third double-double of the year. Goodman made 6-of-13 shots and had two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Westminster controlled the action inside with a 24-18 edge in the paint and won the rebounding game, 40-28. The Griffins had 22 assists and only seven turnovers, and they scored 10 points from 12 Yellow Jacket turnovers.

Marcus Bryce added 13 points and three blocked shots in the win. Casey Evans had 11 points and five rebounds. Tanner Newbold led the team with five assists and scored seven points.

Patrick Mendes led BHSU with nine points, while Zach McLemore and Max Mueller had eight points each.

The Griffins now head on the road for the next two weekends to play their final four games away from home this season. They begin the stretch on Friday at UCCS at 7:30 p.m. MST, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.