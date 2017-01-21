LOGAN — "Ram tough" doesn't just describe Dodge trucks.

Guided by former Utah State head coach Larry Eustachy, an extremely shorthanded Colorado State team battled its way to a 64-56 victory Saturday night at the Spectrum.

"Compliments to Colorado State," USU head coach Tim Duryea said. "They played tremendously hard and tough. We played very young, very immature. We play some young players, and most of the time they haven't played like young players. Across the board, not just the young players, all played very young.”

Seemingly decimated by the recent loss of three scholarship players to academic ineligibility, the Rams (4-3 in the Mountain West, 12-8 overall) — who dressed only eight players and played just seven — still managed to end their two-game losing streak.

Senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo paced Colorado State with 20 points and 16 rebounds, while senior guard Gian Clavell (15 points) and sophomore guard Nixon Prentiss (14 points) helped the Rams lead wire-to-wire.

"We had some good days leading up to today," said Eustachy, who coached at USU from 1993-98. "We're maturing an inch at a time, and I thought we showed great poise up until the very end. But what a win."

The last-place Aggies (2-5, 8-10) dropped their third straight game despite a "Spectrum Magic" promotion that featured fans and players sporting T-shirts in yellow, beige and two shades of orange meant to mimic the different colored seats at the Spectrum.

However, there was certainly no "magic" as Utah State shot a season-low 36.7 percent from the field, while going a season-worst 3 for 19 from 3-point range and 9 of 17 from the free-throw line. The Aggies connected on just 30.3 percent of their field-goal attempts in the first half, and trailed 35-23 at halftime.

"It's another tough loss; frustrating," said USU senior forward Jalen Moore. "We got down in a hole in the first half and couldn't cut it back to single digits until the end. It makes it hard to come back with so little time left."

Playing with a taped up thumb on his right (shooting) hand, Moore still led the Aggies with 14 points but made just 6 of 15 shot attempts. Freshman guard Koby McEwen totaled 13 points despite knocking down just 1 of 7 3-point attempts and 3 of 11 shots overall. Senior point guard Shane Rector finished with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.

"We fought hard in the second half to come back," Rector said. "But it was too little, too late. From the jump ball, we've got to come out with that aggressiveness.”

The Rams got a 3-pointer from Clavell to go up 3-0 46 seconds into the game and ending up hanging onto the lead the entire game.

The Aggies missed shots just about every way possible in the first half, and the hosts didn't reach double figures until McEwen hit a 3-pointer to pull USU to within 21-11 nearly 11 minutes into the contest. Utah State fell behind by as many as 15 points in the opening half and didn't put together back-to-back scores until just before the four-minute mark.

A brief 7-0 spurt closed the gap to 28-21, but the Rams outscored Utah State 7-3 the rest of the half to take a 12-point lead into the locker room.

"The first half (the Rams) were really taking 3-point looks away," Duryea noted. "We drove it, and couldn't finish it at the rim. We must have missed at least four layups in the first half. When we did get open threes we didn't make them. When we got fouled, we didn't do a good job there either."

A 3-point play by Moore early in the second half cut CSU's advantage to nine points, but the Rams responded yet again with a 3-pointer by Clavell and Colorado State ended up extending its lead to as many as 16 points before the Aggies finally managed to put a scare into Eustachy's squad over the final three minutes.

But after a put-back by Moore and a layup by Rector got USU to within 56-49, the Rams spread the floor for Clavell — much the way Eustachy used to do with Aggie point guard Marcus Saxon during his final two seasons at Utah State. But rather than drive into the lane, Clavell suddenly pulled up just beyond the arc, buried a 3-pointer and then turned to the student section while putting a finger to his lips.

Although the Aggies would manage to cut CSU's lead to as few as six points in the final two minutes, made free throws helped keep the Rams out in front despite some wild moments down the stretch.

"I told them that (the Aggies) were going to make a run and the crowd was going to get into it, then we had to overcome that and we did," Eustachy said. "We made some baskets and got some big-time loose balls and rebounds. It was a circus out there for the last 30 seconds, but we learned a lot about tempo. We showed a lot more patience and dictated the tempo. I'm really proud of this team."

Eustachy, who celebrated his 500th career victory on Jan. 7, is now 2-1 at the Spectrum as a visiting coach and 2-5 against USU during his career.