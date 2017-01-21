The Westminster women’s basketball team came up short in its effort to sweep the home weekend as it fell to Black Hills State, 61-51, on Saturday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

Westminster (7-10, 5-8 RMAC) struggled to make baskets all night, and it shot just 32.6 percent for the game. The Griffins only trailed Black Hills State, 29-26, at halftime by making all 12 of their free throw attempts in the first half.

“Our shots just weren’t falling tonight,” Westminster head coach Shelley Jarrard said after the game. “Turnovers really hurt us tonight. When we aren’t shooting it well then we can’t also turn it over 18 times.”

The Griffins had the deficit to 35-32 on a Max Shelley jumper with 3:33 to play in the third quarter before the Yellow Jackets scored 11 straight points and 14 of the next 16 to open their largest lead of the game at 49-34 with 7:55 to play in the fourth quarter. The Griffins didn't get any closer than eight points the rest of the night as they fell at home.

In the game, the Griffins made only 15 baskets, and they were 4-of-20 from beyond the arc. Black Hills State shot 40.0 percent from the field and scored 24 points from 18 Westminster turnovers.

Shelley led the Griffins offensive effort with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Lancee Whetman added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench. Sydnee Taylor and Denise Gonzalez finished with eight points apiece.

BHSU had a 35-32 edge on the boards and outscored the Griffins in the paint, 22-16. Westminster forced 13 turnovers and got five steals, including two apiece from Taylor and Aubrie Vale.

The Yellow Jackets had three players score in double figures, and they were led by 16 points from Sierra Toms.

The Griffins now head on the road to play four games in two weekends. They begin the stretch at UCCS on Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. That game tips at 5:30 p.m. MST, and will be available live on the RMAC Network.