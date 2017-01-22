A few days ago, Rocky Mountain Power’s spokesman David Eskelsen wrote a My View op-ed justifying the utility’s campaign to slap a surcharge (“a new rate design”) on Utahns who invest in solar energy. Yes, Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) has plants and equipment. So does my nearest grocery store. Ditto my nearest gas station and gym. Does the grocery store have the right to raise my prices if I plant a garden and harvest my own produce instead of buying it? If I purchase an electric car, can the gas station send me a bill to cover the costs of its counter help? If I purchase my own exercise equipment, can the gym force me to pay continued membership dues? It’s easy to imagine the outrage that would result if other businesses reacted to consumer choices in the manner RMP proposes.

Why then does RMP assert the right to apply punitive charges according to what a customer has on his/her roof? The answer is that RMP is a monopoly, something other businesses can only dream about. Utah consumers’ only protection against abuse by a public utility monopoly is government panels and commissions. These panels and commissions meet regularly with RMP; most Utahns are busy enough working for a living that they cannot attend such meetings. Hearing week after week from RMP, but rarely from real customers, it is unfortunate but natural for the oversight teams to lean toward RMP’s favored positions. RMP’s attempt to limit consumer choice must be seen for what it is — RMP is not “looking out for all its customers” but is only looking out for its own bottom line.

Loren Minert

Salt Lake City