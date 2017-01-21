SALT LAKE CITY — A month ago, second-year point guard Raul Neto wasn’t even playing in most Jazz games and was stuck behind Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack in the rotation while George Hill was out with an injury.

But suddenly Neto has been the first point guard off the bench, playing ahead of Exum and Mack for the Jazz the last two games against Dallas and Indiana.

Coach Quin Snyder said it's not necessarily a permanent thing, but for now Neto has earned the backup berth.

“We’re just trying to find who’s playing best or who helps our team win,” Snyder said. “So at various times during the year it’s been different guys.”

Of Neto, Snyder said, “He settles our group. Every time we’ve called on him, he’s been ready to go and he’s done a good job and did a really good job (against Dallas). He picks up full court and pressures the ball, he works and you feel him. That’s what we ask from that position — defend the ball, take care of the ball … make an open shot. He’s a soldier, that’s the bottom line.”

After getting three assists and two steals in 14 minutes against Dallas in what Snyder called a “a good game,” Neto didn’t have a great outing Saturday night, going scoreless with no assists, two steals and three turnovers in 12 minutes.

Neither Exum nor Mack got into Saturday’s game for the second straight night.

As for the future, Snyder said nothing is set in stone.

“It’s not something that will necessarily continue,” he said. “It could continue, there’s a lot of factors involved on who you play night to night and who you think is playing well. Who’s earned the minutes — that’s really what it comes down to as much as anything, who’s doing the things to help our team win and who deserves to play.”

GOBERT AT THE LINE: Snyder has talked about Rudy Gobert’s improved free-throw shooting all season, but was particularly pleased with his performance Friday night in Dallas, when he made 11 of 17, including three in the final 22 seconds to help clinch the victory.

“You see it in his countenance,” Snyder said. “He’s excited — he wants to take them because he’s confident he can make them.”

Saturday night, Gobert sank three straight before missing his last two.

EX JAZZMEN: Two former Jazzmen, Al Jefferson and C.J. Miles, were among the top two reserves for the Pacers. Jefferson, who played in Utah from 2010 to 2013, had seven points and four rebounds, while Miles, who was drafted by the Jazz in 2005 and played seven seasons in Utah, scored six points.

JAZZ NOTES: The Jazz are playing six games in nine nights for the second time this month. The Indiana game was the second, and they’ll play Oklahoma City Monday, play at Denver Tuesday, then come back home for games against the Lakers Thursday and Memphis Saturday. … It looked like Gobert’s streak of 10-rebound games was going to come to an end at 29, but with 1:50 left he grabbed rebound No. 10 and got a big cheer from the Vivint Arena crowd. Only four NBA players have had more consecutive 10-rebound games over the last 20 years. … Saturday was the annual Jazz Fit Night, presented by University of Utah Health Care, with Jazz players wearing NBA FIT shooting shirts and fans having the opportunity to participate in a variety of interactive activities at Vivint Arena.