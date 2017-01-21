Hey, if they leave me open it‘s going up.

SEATTLE — Utah freshman Devon Daniels continued to have a hot hand from beyond the arc. He made all three of his attempts in Saturday’s 94-72 victory at Washington. The shots allowed him to finish with a career-high 24 points.

“I’ve been in the lab working on it, man,” Daniels said. “You’ve just got to shoot it if you work on it.”

After opening the season 2 of 10 from 3-point range, Daniels has made nine of his last 12 from long range.

“Hey, if they leave me open it‘s going up,” Daniels said.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted it's added dimension to his game.

“That’s great stuff. You know what? I’m all for it,” he said. “I’ve always been a big believer in karma. It’s probably happening right before our eyes. When a guy focuses on playing really hard and focuses on the defensive end, then I’ve always been a firm believer that good things happen all the way around.”

Daniels has a lot of confidence in his shooting ability right now and the percentage is climbing, Krystkowiak continued, and he’s become quite a weapon.

“When people have to guard him on the perimeter and then he’s got his ability to beat people off the bounce, that’s going to be a nice little combination here at some point,” Krystkowiak said.

FOLLOWING THE UTES: Former Utah assistant coach Jim Marsh, who went on to become a broadcaster for the Seattle SuperSonics, attended the game.

Marsh still considers himself a bit of a Ute.

“You bet. I have so many friends left in Salt Lake City,” said Marsh, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004. “I get a little tear in my eye when I think back to all those games we had.”

The 70-year-old follows the Utes and added that Krystkowiak is a great coach.

WHEN IN SEATTLE: Krystowiak had a special guest behind the Utah bench. Former NBA star Jack Sikma, who helped the Sonics win the 1979 NBA championship, was teammates with Krystkowiak with the Milwaukee Bucks from 1987-91. The two have remained friends and get together whenever the Utes visit Washington. They had dinner Thursday night.

“It’s the ritual,” Krystkowiak said.

EXTRA STUFF: The attendance was 8,895. … Krystkowiak was pleased with Utah’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 15-8. … Lorenzo Bonam had a game-high six assists. … Sedrick Barefield finished with two steals. … The Utes outrebounded the Huskies 41-32.