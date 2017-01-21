It was a busy night on the college football recruiting front among local prospects, as three from the Beehive State announced where they'll continue their careers.

At the ESPN-televised Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, Bingham defensive end Langi Tuifua and Ridgeline linebacker Levani Damuni pledged to BYU and Stanford, respectively. On Twitter, Tuifua's Miner teammate, long snapper Brigham Tuatagaloa, announced that he'll be joining Tuifua in Provo.

Tuifua's decision came after he was committed to two other universities during his standout prep career. He committed to the University of Utah early in his time with the Miners, then was a longtime Oregon pledge before backing off in late November after the Ducks fired head coach Mark Helfrich.

Since then, the Cougars were the frontrunners, although Tuifua had officially said the decision was down to BYU and the Utes.

"They have the greatest coaches down there," Tuifua said of BYU during the ESPN3 telecast. "It’s close to home with all of my family."

Minutes later, Tuifua made a fumble recovery in the second quarter of the Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Tuifua had 69 tackles and 15.5 sacks as a senior at Bingham.

As for Damuni, he was considering a number of schools early in the fall, but his recruitment took a turn on November 28 when he received a scholarship offer from the Cardinal.

Still, he had to wait to be admitted to Stanford and was considering Utah and Virginia late in the process, but he was ultimately admitted.

As a senior at Ridgeline, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Damuni compiled 63 tackles and 10 sacks. He doubled as a running back, rushing for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity," he said when he announced his decision.

Damuni is the latest prospect from Utah to commit to Stanford over the past few years, largely thanks to the fact that Cardinal defensive coordinator Lance Anderson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Tuatagaloa committed to the Cougars after a senior season that saw him be credited with 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks in addition to his duties as the Miners' long snapper.

Also at the Polynesian Bowl, Hawaii defensive back Charles Moku Watson committed to Oregon State, choosing the Beavers over BYU.

The bowl game featured a bevy of local players beyond those who announced their college decisions, as well as a number of players from around the country who are still considering signing with BYU, Utah or both.

Signing Day is Feb. 1.