After arson recently destroyed a Muslim community's mosque in Bellevue, Wash., a neighboring LDS church opened its doors, reports KOMO 4 TV in Seattle.

The Bellevue Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered use of a large room that was formerly a classroom so members of the Islamic Center of Eastside could have a place to pray until they find a new space.

“It’s really very simple,” Church Director of Public Affairs Gordon Wilson told KOMO 4 TV. “It’s just neighbors helping neighbors. Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbor.’ They’re right next door. How can it be more obvious than that?”

Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, a homeless man who has been arrested 50 times in Washington, was charged with second-degree arson of the mosque Tuesday, according to The Seattle Times. No one was injured in the fire.

"Police have said there’s no indication that the fire was a hate crime or related to terrorism," according to The Seattle Times. "Wilson has previously been charged in connection with a July altercation at the mosque."