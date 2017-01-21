After arson recently destroyed a Muslim community's mosque in Bellevue, Wash., a neighboring LDS church opened its doors, reports KOMO 4 TV in Seattle.

The Bellevue Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered use of a large room that was formerly a classroom so members of the Islamic Center of Eastside could have a place to pray until they find a new space.

“It’s really very simple,” Church Director of Public Affairs Gordon Wilson told KOMO 4 TV. “It’s just neighbors helping neighbors. Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbor.’ They’re right next door. How can it be more obvious than that?”

Messages of hope from Bellevue church congregation after mosque arson. They've given those families a free space to pray in their church. pic.twitter.com/kLlBnIxUJp — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) January 21, 2017

Isaac Wayne Wilson, 37, a homeless man who has been arrested 50 times in Washington, was charged with second-degree arson of the mosque Tuesday, according to The Seattle Times. No one was injured in the fire.

"Police have said there’s no indication that the fire was a hate crime or related to terrorism," according to The Seattle Times. "Wilson has previously been charged in connection with a July altercation at the mosque."