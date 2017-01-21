This is the best that we’ve played from start to finish on the road, outside of our building. We were dialed in and focused in and playing with urgency and on attack for the entire 40 minutes.

STOCKTON, Calif. — This time, as BYU players and coaches exited a visiting locker room Saturday, they were wearing smiles instead of frowns.

One week after stumbling at San Diego, the Cougars cobbled together a successful formula for winning on the road in a 62-47 victory over Pacific.

Playing with an aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor, BYU led almost the entire way before a crowd of 4,311 at the Spanos Center.

“After last Saturday night, guys were pretty low,” said coach Dave Rose. “This is the best that we’ve played from start to finish on the road, outside of our building. We were dialed in and focused in and playing with urgency and on attack for the entire 40 minutes.”

Forward Eric Mika scored a game-high 17 points, collected 12 rebounds and had three blocks while guard TJ Haws dropped in 16 points, drilled three 3-pointers and dished out five assists against the Tigers.

It was a much different effort, and performance, than what the Cougars turned in at San Diego last weekend.

“It felt different because we blocked everything out,” Mika said. “We didn’t worry about the fans and getting energy from them but feeding off ourselves and feeding off the defensive side of the court, getting out and running, sticking with that pace and the good spacing. I thought we did a heckuva job.”

BYU improved to 15-6 overall and 6-2 in West Coast Conference play while Pacific dropped to 8-13 and 2-6.

The Cougars limited Pacific to 31 percent shooting from the floor and the Tigers made just 3 of 16 attempts from 3-point range. Pacific’s leading scorer, T.J. Wallace, who was averaging 13.4 points per game, scored only eight points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

“We were aggressive. Really aggressive. It’s hard to stay in front of those guys,” Rose said of the Tigers. “They’re strong, physical drivers. When they got in there, I thought we gave good help and good rotation.”

The 47 points yielded by BYU is the fewest since holding San Diego to 33 points last February.

“I thought we defended together. That’s something we’ve been focusing on a lot lately,” Haws said. “(Pacific) runs off screens and they have guys who can penetrate. Everyone helped each other and made it difficult for them to score.”

Meanwhile, Haws jump-started his team early on, scoring 10 of BYU’s first 17 points to give the Cougars a nine-point lead midway through the first half.

“We needed somebody to lead out and get us started,” Rose said. “(Haws) was good tonight.”

“He took a lot of the pressure off of me thinking about scoring because I think a lot of us were in that defensive mindset,” Mika said of Haws. “We were trying to get stops and TJ was the one finishing plays. It’s nice when someone else is scoring the ball. It’s going to be a good night because then teams are going to start focusing on them and it’s going to be the next guy’s turn. It kind of goes in a cycle. If we’re all playing well, we’re going to do all right.”

BYU led 29-22 at halftime and Pacific cut its deficit to 31-28 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Nick Emery scored eight straight points before leaving the game with a knee injury to give the Cougars some separation. BYU eventually built a 19-point advantage with 4:57 remaining.

Elijah Bryant scored nine points off the bench and Yoeli Childs had seven points, a game-high 14 rebounds and two blocked shots. Corbin Kaufusi played only seven minutes but had two blocks.

“There was a different energy and aggressiveness,” Rose said. “It was a really physical game without a lot of free throws, and we had to adjust. We shot some quick threes early. As the game went on, our shot selection got better and better. Our guys are in a much better mindset. Our bench is better. Elijah’s coming in and giving us a spark and he can play multiple positions. Corb gave us a nice lift. We’re in a better spot.”

A much better spot than BYU found itself a week earlier in San Diego.

The Cougars visit Santa Clara Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPNU).