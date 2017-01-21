By Tad Walch Deseret News

WASHINGTON, D.C.

An apostle and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir played prominent roles in separate inauguration ceremonies for U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer asking God to bless the new president and all the nation’s leaders on Saturday during the presidential inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

“There was a wide variety of faiths represented, and it was an honor for us to be included,” Elder Christofferson said. “I felt the Church was recognized and honored and that the prayers for the nation were heartfelt — that our leaders would be wise and Spirit-guided. It was a wonderful unity of spirit, unity in behalf of our leadership and for the good of the country.”

A day earlier, he attended the presidential inauguration with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and they watched along with hundreds of thousands at the event and millions via broadcast as 215 members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang “America the Beautiful.”

The choir was right at center stage, located directly above the podium on the west steps of the U.S. Capitol Building. Their song, accompanied by the President’s Own Marine Corps band, was the fulcrum of the ceremony, placed directly between the swearing in of Vice President Mike Pence and the oath of office administered to President Trump.

“It was an impressive sight, to look down and see the former presidents and first ladies, to watch the oaths of office and to look out over a sea of people down to the Washington Monument,” said Richard Bigler, an eye doctor from South Weber, Utah, who has been a member of the choir for six years.

The 2016 presidential election was notably divisive, but choir members hoped their contribution would help to bind up wounds. The choir has 360 members, and 300 applied to make the trip.

Caroline Marriott, who has been in the choir for four years and who previously worked in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, said she applied because she felt the choir, with its singing and in its role as goodwill ambassadors for the Church, would add to the peacefulness of the transition of American power.

“In this climate of change, I wanted to bring a sense of positivity and peace and calm and healing,” Sister Marriott said. “I think we accomplished that. On the stand, we could hear the cheers and chants throughout the morning, but when we started singing, everyone was quiet. This sense of peace or respect or thoughtfulness came over the crowd.”

She has heard from some who are upset over the election’s outcome but whose feelings eased during “America the Beautiful.”

“When they heard the choir sing,” Sister Marriott said, “they felt a sense of possible hope that things might be OK for them.”

The choir sang an arrangement of “America the Beautiful” by music director Mack Wilberg, who called music a universal language that promotes healing.

Elder Christofferson’s prayer was a near replica of one given 12 years ago to the day at the second inaugural prayer service for President George W. Bush.

“O, Lord, our Heavenly Father, whose glory is in all the world,” Elder Christofferson prayed. “We commend this nation to thy merciful care, that, being guarded by Thy Providence, we may dwell secure in thy peace.

“Grant to Donald John Trump, president of the United States, and to all in authority, Thy grace and favor,” he continued. “Give them wisdom and strength to know and to do Thy will. Endue them with Thy heavenly gifts. Fill them with the love of truth and righteousness, and make them ever mindful of their calling to serve this people in thy fear; through Jesus Christ, our Lord, who lives and reigns with Thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, world without end.”

