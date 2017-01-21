PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service has released an off-road vehicle plan environmental impact statement for the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The plan analyzes a range of alternatives and actions for managing off-road use of motor vehicles as well as on-road use of off-highway vehicles and street-legal all-terrain vehicles.

The plan, which was developed with the cooperation of Garfield, Kane, San Juan and Wayne counties, compares the environmental impacts that could result from continuing current management strategy or implementing any of four alternatives.

Alternative A, the "no-action" alternative, would continue existing management policies in Glen Canyon. Alternative B, the environmentally preferred alternative, would only allow motorized vehicle use on existing park roads.

Alternative C, the preferred alternative for recreationists, would increase the number of off-road routes in the park as well as expand the types of vehicles that would be allowed on park roads.

Alternative D would limit the number of off-road vehicle routes and areas, and prohibit the operation of off-highway and all-terrain vehicles throughout Glen Canyon. Alternative E, the National Park Service preferred alternative, designates a mixture of opportunities for motorized recreation on park roads and designated off-road routes, as well as certain shoreline areas. However, it would prohibit such use in areas where natural or cultural resources may be at risk.

After a waiting period of at least 30 days, the park service will issue a decision documenting the selected alternative. The plan will then be adopted as a special regulation.

The park service’s preferred alternative maintains many of the off- and on-road recreational opportunities currently available at Glen Canyon, though some routes and areas not designated under the plan will be closed and restored.

To seek additional information, obtain a copy of the plan or provide comments, log on to parkplanning.nps.gov/glca-orvplan.