From Utah running back Joe Williams to a pair of top-end Big Sky defenders, several former college football stars from the state of Utah had strong performances Saturday during the East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Williams shined early in the Shrine Game, returning the opening kickoff 16 yards. He then busted a 35-yard gain on a carry down the middle to the East 11 on the second play of the game.

Later on the drive, he lost a yard on a fourth-and-1 at the East 2. Williams finished with seven carries for a game-high 48 yards while also catching two passes for 7 yards in West's 10-3 win over East.

"We know when he has room, he has big-time juice. I want to see him create some space," analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during the NFL Network telecast.

Utah offensive lineman Sam Tevi earned the most extensive playing time among the three Utes at the Shrine Game, playing an unofficial 38 snaps at right tackle while also performing long-snapping duties for the West.

Defensive end Hunter Dimick (Utah and Syracuse High) did not play in the game. According to DraftAnalyst.com, he injured his knee during practice Tuesday.

Weber State linebacker Tre'Von Johnson had the best overall game among nine Utah ties playing for Team American at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a 27-7 Team National victory. He finished with six tackles, a tackle for loss on a play inside the American red zone and a quarterback pressure on an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.

His most impressive play came in the third quarter on a third-and-3 inside the American red zone, when Johnson broke up a pass out of the backfield, leading to a field goal.

"Tre’Von Johnson is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Big Sky, and he shows you why right there," analyst Joel Klatt said during the Fox Sports 1 telecast.

Southern Utah cornerback Josh Thornton also came up big, intercepting a pass late in the second quarter. Thornton stepped in front of Eastern Washington’s Kendrick Bourne to pick off the pass by East Carolina’s Philip Nelson at the American 39.

Interception before the half! Josh Thornton joins the fun. 🏈 #NFLPABowl https://t.co/qr2TdR7ykb — FS1 (@FS1) January 21, 2017

"He just read the eyes of Philip Nelson and he floated back into that zone," Klatt said.

BYU safety Kai Nacua made four tackles and played on special teams, while Utah edge rusher Pita Taumoepenu had a tackle for loss and a 5-yard sack in the fourth quarter.

BYU's Andrew Eide, who joined the Cougars as a graduate transfer from Southern Utah for the 2016 season, started at left tackle for Team American. He wore a BYU logo on one side of his helmet and an SUU logo on the other.

Grateful for this experience!@NFLPABowl pic.twitter.com/A7EhGX1sMZ — Andrew Eide (@ACEide93) January 22, 2017

Other locals who played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl included cornerback Brian Allen (Utah), fullback Algernon Brown (BYU and Skyline High) and offensive lineman Jake Simonich (Utah State). Utah cornerback Reggie Porter did not play in the game.