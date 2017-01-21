PANGUITCH, Garfield County — A man suspected of murder in Colorado was arrested in Garfield County following a high speed chase Friday.

David Carlos Craine, 27, was arrested and booked into Garfield County Jail, according to Cheryl Church, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. A woman with him, Lindsy Michelle Petschauer, was also arrested.

Craine is suspected of shooting and killing a 36-year-old man at an apartment complex in Englewood, Colorado, on Dec. 29, according to a release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

Police at the time began searching for Craine, a man who they said had no known address or employment, and soon exhausted all leads, according to Arapahoe County.

About 10 a.m. Friday, a Piute County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at 104 mph and a chase ensued, Church said.

The vehicle continued into Garfield County where the Utah Highway Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had laid spike strips. All four tires were hit and deflated, but the driver continued to flee on the car's rims, according to Church.

The vehicle eventually lost control and crashed near Panguitch and two occupants fled on foot, she said.

Craine and Petschauer were captured and arrested.