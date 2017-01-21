SALT LAKE CITY — A strong winter storm dropped several inches of heavy snow across northern Utah Saturday and another round is on the way.

Through Saturday morning, Utahns in the heaviest hit spots between Ogden and Provo saw anywhere from 8 to 16 inches, KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie reported.

Another storm is expected to hit Utah Sunday and into Monday, bringing with it the possibility of even more snow. Valley areas in northern Utah could get an additional 4 to 8 inches in that storm, Guthrie said, with 1 or 2 feet possible on the benches and in the mountains.

Cottonwood Heights was buried under 16 inches of snow Saturday, while 15 inches fell on Sandy and Bountiful, 12 inches fell in Herriman and Lehi saw 9 inches.

The Salt Lake City International Airport got 6.1 inches of snow in Saturday's storm, tying a previous snowfall record for this date set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

Farmington and West Valley City both collected 2 ½ inches, Guthrie said,

In southern Utah, New Harmony got 18 inches and Cedar City got 2 ½ inches.

To deal with the snowfall, Unified police announced that Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday for avalanche control.

The weather delayed Utah Transit Authority systems including buses, TRAX and FrontRunner trains, a problem that was exacerbated by two separate accidents.

Northbound TRAX trains were delayed out of South Salt Lake after a man stepped into a crosswalk in front of a train, later dying from his injuries, officials reported. Witnesses told police that he had his head down and never looked up before the accident, and they believed the storm may have contributed.

In North Salt Lake, a southbound Frontrunner train collided with a double semitrailer carrying FedEx packages as it crossed the tracks at 1100 North. The crash is under investigation.