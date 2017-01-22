I read with interest the editorial by Salt Lake City Mayor Biskupski and Sandy Mayor Dolan on the management of Cottonwood Canyon watersheds in last Sunday’s Deseret News. I agreed completely with most of what the mayors said. Our watersheds are critically important. They provide essential water to hundreds of thousands of Salt Lake County residents. We must do everything we can to protect them.

But while we are protecting our watersheds, we can’t give up our basic rights, like the right to own property, and the right to be compensated for the property we own if it is needed for public purposes. Both conservation of critical land and protection of private property are vital.

The Utah Quality Growth Commission has three important responsibilities. First, to assist local governments with quality growth planning. Second, to make recommendations to the Legislature and the governor on growth management issues. Third, to conserve critical lands by administering the LeRay McAllister Critical Land Conservation Program.

Since 2000, the Quality Growth Commission has helped to conserve more than 110,000 acres of land all across Utah, including in the Wasatch watersheds. As staff for the commission, I can tell you that the commission members are very proud of their conservation work. They are conservationists at heart, as am I. We will never do anything to destroy our watersheds. That would go against our mission.

In 2001, the commission created a definition of quality growth. That definition defines quality growth as a healthy tension between conservation and development. We need to grow, and we need to conserve. The tension between these sometimes conflicting needs is where good policy is made. Seeking this balance is what the commission has been asked to do.

The Utah Quality Growth Commission has not made any recommendations yet. But the commission has been requested by the state Legislature to make some recommendations. We are used to operating in the area of tension between conservation and economic growth. The citizens of Utah can be assured that the commission will keep both parts of this tension in mind as we consider our recommendations. I encourage you to follow these issues, ask questions, become educated and participate in the dialog. Our meetings are open to the public and recordings of the meetings are available along with notes and comments from the commission members and the public. Our website is www.utahqualitygrowth.wordpress.com, my email address is JBennett@utah.gov and my direct phone number is 801-538-1696. I would welcome your questions and your comments.

John F. Bennett is a staff member of the Utah Quality Growth Commission.