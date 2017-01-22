Four years ago, in the wake of an unending stream of federal regulations and government overreach by the Obama administration, Utahns sent Sen. Orrin Hatch back to Washington to represent our values in the United States Senate. At this critical juncture, our state needed a seasoned leader like Senator Hatch — a legislator with tremendous influence and unmatched experience — to fight on behalf of Utah's families and to push back against the president's abuse of executive power.

Senator Hatch's re-election was a resounding victory for Utah. When Republicans took the Senate majority just two years later, Senator Hatch became chairman of the Finance Committee, and was elected by his colleagues to serve as president pro tempore of the United States Senate. As an integral member of the Senate leadership team, Senator Hatch has been indispensable in promoting conservative values and ensuring that new legislation reflects the needs of Utah's families.

Thanks to Senator Hatch, Utah has an outsize voice in setting our nation's policy agenda. And thanks to his steadfast support of President-elect Donald Trump, that voice will only grow stronger in the years to come. Unlike many of his colleagues, Senator Hatch stood by the president-elect through the thick and thin of a historically harsh political season. By proving his loyalty, Senator Hatch won the confidence of Mr. Trump and is now uniquely positioned to guide our next president on Western issues, including policies that will directly affect Utah's rural counties.

Today, our rural communities need Senator Hatch more than ever. For eight years, the Obama administration has laid siege to Western counties, subjecting them to a relentless barrage of damaging and unnecessary environmental regulations.

First came the EPA's Clean Power Plan — an unprecedented power grab by the Obama administration that impacts every power plant in the country and threatens to raise utility rates nationwide. Next, the administration issued the harmful Waters of the United States rule, which puts an EPA regulator in the backyard of virtually any farmer or rancher who has so much as a puddle of water on their property. Then came the administration's federal coal moratorium, which shut off the largest source of America’s lowest cost and most reliable fuel.

But the administration didn't stop there. Under President Obama, federal forestry policies have moved so far away from responsible management that there’s practically no management at all. And now that timber receipts are a thing of the past and mineral production is in decline, Western county commissioners are faced with the nearly impossible task of providing essential government services — such as maintaining roads and funding schools — on continually diminishing budgets.

But even as the Obama administration launched attack after attack on our way of life, Utah was not alone: We always had a powerful ally in Senator Hatch. Indeed, Senator Hatch has never stopped fighting on behalf of Utah's rural counties. Now, with the ear of the president, Senator Hatch has both the opportunity to advocate for Western priorities and the leverage to deliver. And as chairman of the Finance Committee, he will spearhead the effort in Congress to advance key aspects of the president-elect's agenda — from replacing Obamacare and improving entitlement programs to negotiating trade deals and simplifying our tax code. With Senator Hatch taking lead on the most significant legislative initiatives to come before Congress in well over a decade, Utahns can do more than push for lasting conservative reforms; they can lead the charge.

We recognize that Senator Hatch could do tremendous good for our state were he to serve another term. That's why we traveled to Washington last week to ask Senator Hatch to run again. Senator Hatch is a leader we know and trust. Time and again, he has proven his ability to overcome the impossible and deliver for Utah. Thanks to his experience, his positions of influence and his relationship with the president-elect, he could do even more in the years to come. If Senator Hatch were to serve beyond 2018, Utah would have a powerful voice in setting the legislative agenda. As Utahns, we cannot let this opportunity go to waste.

Mark S. Whitney is a Beaver County commissioner. Kerry W. Gibson is a Weber County commissioner. Leland Pollock is a Garfield County commissioner. Dell LeFevre is a Garfield County commissioner.