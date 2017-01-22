Donald Trump is now the leader of the most powerful and influential nation in the world.

The nation he leads faces grave challenges, including the constant threat of terrorism, economic uncertainties, a national trust deficit and myriad unpredictable complexities. But there are also many opportunities as a new administration takes power, not just for President Trump but also for Congress.

Among them is religious liberty, an issue that has far-reaching implications for the health of the nation and the world.

Religious liberty has been under intense assault worldwide since at least the dawn of the Arab Spring near the beginning of the Obama administration. Recent attacks on Coptic Christians in Egypt and reports of torture and persecutions of believers in North Korea, among other things, demonstrate that the trend is not subsiding. President Obama deserves credit for appointing David Saperstein as ambassador at-large for international religious liberty. However, religious liberty has not been a major part of the administration’s foreign policy, nor has it taken center stage in negotiations with foreign powers.

We hope this changes with the Trump administration. Religious liberty is a fundamental human right. Its absence generally is associated with violence, intolerance and, in extreme cases, attempts at genocide. The American tradition of safeguarding matters of conscience is more than just a peculiarity. It is an essential part of civil society. Without it, peace will remain elusive.

But even the American tradition should not be taken for granted. As cultural tides shift, robust religious exercise has come under threat here, as well.

More states should follow the example of the Utah Compromise — legislation that guarantees protection both for religious freedom and LGBT people guarding against discrimination in housing and employment. We hope the Trump administration, including the Justice Department and the military, will also take positive steps to preserve, and where appropriate, restore the constitutionally protected right to freely exercise religion in all aspects of public service.

Civility and trust remain urgent concerns. The recent election season made vulgarities and unseemly attacks even more prevalent in public discussions. Hyper-partisanship further strained each party’s trust in the other. For years, we have voiced concerns about the eroding level of discourse in a wide range of venues, from popular media to casual speech. This is not a trivial matter. Disrespectful speech translates easily into disrespectful attitudes, denigration, dehumanization and an a society devoid of social cohesion. It leads the nation farther from the cooperative spirit needed to solve problems.

Leaders in politics, business and religion should make civility a priority in 2017 in an effort to reinstate decency as the standard for discourse.

Federal lands issues are bound to be contentious in Utah during 2017. President Obama’s decision to create a Bears Ears National Monument has stoked the flames of discontent among state lawmakers. Some predict the Legislature will initiate a lawsuit against Washington, seeking to gain control over all federal lands in Utah.

Sanity should prevail here. While courts have yet to consider whether a president has the power to undo a previous president’s declaration of a monument, it’s unclear whether President-elect Trump has any intention to attempt to do so. Given those realities, the state should do all it can to ensure the new monument is a success that increases tourism and also supports those communities hurt most by the new designation.

Also, lawmakers can’t afford to forget the results of a study they commissioned three years ago. It found that the state could profit nicely from oil extraction if it acquired federal lands, but only if the price of oil settled somewhere between $62 and $92 per barrel. Otherwise, the state would lose millions from the cost of maintaining and administering the lands.

Oil has been considerably below those levels for a while now. With inflation, the break-even point likely has risen, as well. These are sobering facts that should not be ignored.

As the nation grapples with foreign and domestic policy, these are issues that may well get lost. Utahns should do their part to ensure that they remain in focus.