This week, the Intergenerational Welfare Reform Commission released its revised five- and 10-year plan addressing the complex issue of intergenerational poverty in our state. Included are recommendations and opportunities for public and private sectors to make a difference in the lives of children at risk of remaining in the cycle of poverty.

More than one-third of Utah’s child population is at risk of remaining in poverty into adulthood, according to Utah’s Fifth Annual Report on Intergenerational Poverty, Welfare Dependency, and the Use of Public Assistance. These are Utah’s most vulnerable children. If Utah doesn’t put into place necessary interventions, the cycle of poverty in Utah will continue generation after generation, jeopardizing the growth of our communities and economy.

Using a data-driven approach, Utah has pulled comprehensive local data from multiple state agencies to understand the entire scope of the issue. The data reveal that poverty is a web of challenges and barriers, including childhood abuse and neglect, poor academic outcomes and economic instability. The data have been used to establish goals that, when met, will remove barriers and improve outcomes.

Considering the complexity of intergenerational poverty, it’s a significant undertaking. Fortunately, Utah is well-positioned to address this issue. We believe the key is to start local. With localized data and firsthand experience, local communities have a better understanding of who these families are and the programs and systems available to improve families' quality of life and advance their children’s potential.

It will take active involvement from state and local leaders, faith-based communities, nonprofits, business and academic institutions to work toward the goals established in the plan. We urge leaders and organizations to work together toward solutions by supporting the key focus areas of intergenerational poverty: early childhood development, education, family economic stability and health.

We recommend taking the following actions to improve these four focus areas, which will help address gaps revealed in the data. For early childhood development, we must support parents as first teachers and continue our investment in improving early childhood program quality. With education, we recommend promoting a culture that supports consistent school attendance, ensuring our students are supported to achieve academic success, and supporting college-to-career readiness.

For family economic stability, we need to keep families at the center, improve job skills and ensure that policies support work and asset development. With health, we need to analyze health provider shortage areas and ensure school-based behavioral health is available. In addition to our recommendations for improving these focus areas, we also recommend the need to support evidence-based decision-making.

This past year, the commission challenged counties with the highest rate of children at risk of remaining in poverty to come up with a plan to address the issue. We’ve already seen a few areas of the state taking a proactive role. For example, Piute County is moving the needle on the focus area of education.

Using a variety of strategies, such as professional learning communities, access to college advisors and low student-to-teacher ratios, has allowed Piute School District to increase its graduation rates and increase postsecondary enrollments among its students. Even more impressive is that as a high-poverty school district, Piute is meeting the academic needs of all students, not just children experiencing intergenerational poverty.

The success of addressing intergenerational poverty depends on the involvement of all communities and systems throughout our state. We must work together to lift Utah’s most vulnerable children out of the cycle of poverty, allowing them the opportunity to reach their potential and a better future.

For more information about Utah’s efforts to address intergenerational poverty and to review the revised five- and 10-year plan, visit intergenerationalpoverty.utah.gov.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is chair of the Intergenerational Welfare Reform Commission; Jon Pierpont is executive director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services and vice chairman of the commission; H. David Burton is chairman of the Intergenerational Poverty Advisory Committee.