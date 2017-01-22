Pignanelli & Webb: "This ain’t our first rodeo" is a nice colloquialism for the fact that your columnists have roughly 60 years of combined experience participating in, reporting on and otherwise engaging in the legislative process. (In other words, we’re old as dirt.) So, on the eve of the 2017 general session of the Utah Legislature, we offer a primer on the top issues, and perpetuate a few corny colloquialisms.

The elephant in the room. The Our Schools Now (OSN) group is considering a signature petition drive to place a proposal on the ballot that would increase income taxes for education. It is sponsored by many of the state’s most prominent business and community leaders. The mere existence of this effort will color legislative debate regarding education funding and tax policies, along with the merits of such initiative activities that circumvent the legislative process. (LaVarr believes the effort has a pretty good shot at success, while Frank believes the group is in for a rough road). OSN would be happy if lawmakers substantially increase education funding and eliminate the need for a ballot initiative.

Show me the money! The deal the Herbert administration was able to complete with Amazon to collect sales taxes on online purchases will affect many deliberations. Lawmakers are trying to discern the amount of increased revenues, and if other online sales tax opportunities exist. Further, legislators will be emboldened to pass legislation to encourage the federal government to resolve the issue on a national basis. Internet retail giants will be engaging in and monitoring the session because Utah’s action could influence other states.

Katie, bar the door! With a conservative administration taking over Washington, D.C., and a real possibility for the appointment of conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court, a flood of resolutions and legislation will be debated challenging federal supremacy. The public lands debate will now take a different direction, as will regulations regarding the environment, Medicaid, workforce and reproductive issues.

Leadership matters. Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and House Speaker Greg Hughes will play large, but perhaps more subtle, roles in legislative deliberations and success. Hughes’ affinity for and understanding of blue-collar worker sentiments was forever cemented by his support of Trump and brash prediction of victory. The very real potential of his service in the Trump administration will be a topic among colleagues. Further, Hughes will be working behind the scenes on issues he considers important to workers, especially limiting non-compete requirements. Niederhauser grabbed the spotlight years ago for his work on transparency and efficiency in government actions and for his long-term, visionary approach to governance, especially emphasizing the need for infrastructure to keep up with Utah’s rapid growth.

The (gentleman) doth protest too much. Every day of the session, Trump is likely to say or text something that will enrage Democrats. This will give them many opportunities to scream their objections, and likely capture the attention of Utahns. They have many concerns with the new president, and he will give them an unprecedented soapbox.

Go ahead — make my day. No-permit concealed carry may pit many Republican legislators against Democrats and the governor. Strong GOP support exists to allow Utahns to carry concealed weapons whether or not they take a class and obtain a permit. Gov. Gary Herbert vetoed the legislation once, and may face off against the gun lobby again.

Houston, we have a problem. If a major weather inversion occurs during the session, with elevated pollution, citizens will be demanding action on air quality. It’s a tough, long-term challenge that will require sacrifice by all Utahns.

Once in a lifetime. Although the last mid-term vacancy for a U.S. House seat in Utah occurred in 1930, the possibility of Congressman Chris Stewart being named Air Force secretary is driving a review of the replacement process. With many legislators viewing themselves as future members of Congress, plenty of maneuvering will occur.

Roll the dice. The Legislature commissioned a legal study to determine the realistic potential of litigation to compel the federal government to transfer certain areas of federal land to the state. The results were shelved because of hostility from the Democratic administration in Washington. Because of recent developments (we are being subtle), the study will now be dusted off and likely make a reappearance for serious consideration.

I never inhaled. The Legislature will again consider various bills to allow or study the use of medical marijuana. Although health and religious organizations have expressed concerns, expect armies of very “unhippy like” families demanding changes so loved ones can access potential relief.

It is always something. Almost every session has an unexpected issue that drives citizens on both sides to Capitol Hill. In 2016 it was employment agreements. In other years, health care and civil rights promoted protests. One year the largest turnouts was to oppose last-minute changes to the GRAMA provisions. What will it be in 2017?

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: frankp@xmission.com.