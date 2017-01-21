I play really good when I'm mad, so I probably looked really calm, but I was boiling inside. I think that moment for me sparked it.

PROVO — A road-weary BYU women's basketball team overcame some sluggish early play to come away with an impressive 68-50 win over Pacific on Saturday.

Once again it was Cassie Broadhead leading the way, scoring a game-high 23 points, although her first made field goal didn't come until the second half.

Broadhead started the game with a paltry 0-for-3 effort in the first half, but really got going after earning herself an uncharacteristic technical foul early in the third quarter. Frustrated with her play, which was compounded by arriving home late from a road trip to play Pepperdine, Broadhead slammed her hand down on the score table, apparently unhappy with a call made by the officials at the 7:15 mark of the third quarter.

"I got a little irritated because I thought one thing happened, so I got a little upset," Broadhead said. "But I think that's one thing for me — I play really good when I'm mad … so I probably looked really calm, but I was boiling inside. I think that moment for me sparked it."

What Broadhead did for the remainder of the second half lends credibility to every bit of reasoning the junior guard provided the media after the game.

Broadhead finished going 6-for-6 from the field, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc, to finish with yet another impressive scoring outing.

Also playing efficiently was Kalani Purcell, who finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

"Kalani — what can you say?," said BYU coach Jeff Judkins. "Kalani is Kalani, and she came close to another triple double. … I thought she played another great game."

As for the sluggish start, coming home from Los Angeles at 5:30 the night before Saturday's 2 p.m. start no doubt played a factor. With their scheduled flight delayed, and the girls apparently nowhere near ready for another practice, Judkins called all practice sesssions off until Saturday's game.

"Give them a lot of credit. I pulled them in and asked them what they wanted to do," Judkins said of his players, right after returning to Provo. "They said, 'Coach, we're tired.' And I've learned a long time ago that fresh legs are better than tired legs. It's tough for a coach (to not practice), but I think it paid off today."

The Cougars did undergo a shoot-around just prior to the game, with Judkins coming away impressed with his players' approach.

"I think I got a lot of veterans that understand what's going on, and they were very, very focused today," Judkins said. "If you don't have that, then it doesn't work. So I'm really happy for that."

Although a bit sluggish, the Cougars managed a 28-19 lead at the half before really hitting their stride in the second. Key to the surge was some active defense that culminated into 18 steals made, with Purcell, Makenzi Pulsipher and Shalae Salmon each having four apiece.

"We were all pretty tired, and (Pacific) was pretty tired too … but us being able to help each other, and get to the right spots, was something that really picked it up for us," Purcell said. "Getting the stops led to easy offense, which is always nice."

The Cougars also received a good jump-start from Kristine Nielson, who had nine points in the first half before finishing with that same total. Good play was also put forth by Amanda Wayment, who scored seven points and added seven rebounds, working primarily inside the paint.

With the win, BYU improves to 12-7 on the year and 6-2 in West Coast Conference play. Next up is a home game against Santa Clara on Thursday.