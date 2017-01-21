SALT LAKE CITY — Groups of Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to hail a new chief and his plan to "take back America" for the people. Hundreds of thousands gathered on the mall, including old and young from Utah. That was Friday, an inauguration filled with symbolism, including plenty of red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Saturday morning hundreds of thousands more gathered in protest of Trump, to take back their version of America, including hundreds from Utah. Many marched wearing pink hats symbolic of what they hope will be a 2017 version of a women's rights movement energized by the offending words of now President Donald Trump and fear of his coming actions.

Saturday afternoon the focus of all the attention, the 45th president of the United States, stood before those gathered at CIA headquarters, paid respect to those who had given their lives for the country, then took a familiar shot at reporters whom he called "among the most dishonest human beings on Earth."

Those were divisive words from a man who earlier that day heard faith leaders offer prayers of hope for our country and the world, including a prayer by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was joined by Evangelical leaders as well as those from Greek Orthodox, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Bahá'í faiths in a service opened with a Navajo blessing.

Washington was the focal point of all this fear and hope, but words of support and words of protest were heard throughout the world during the past few days.

So what does it mean for our future?

Deseret News reporter Tad Walch chronicled these events with others from our staff, reporting on the Utah delegation, Sen. Orin Hatch's involvement, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's performance, the support for Trump at the inauguration and the vehement determination by those rallying against him on Saturday.

Walch, who put in 18-hour days to cover the events and navigate Washington, offered these insights:

"My takeaway is a concern about people talking past each other." He said he took the train and spoke with six students from Blue Field College, a small Christian liberal arts school in Virginia, who were attending the inauguration on Friday.

"One guy was from Britain, one from Australia, one from Austria one from Portugal and one from Texas. The thing that jumped out to them was hearing Trump's "America first" message with nothing about the rest of the world. That concerned them.

"Then (President Trump) said we really need unity and everyone needs to be included. He had just given a speech the other side finds divisive, then called for unity. There is a divide on what unity means."

Then reporter Walch, who was also on the ground Saturday talking and reporting on the women and men marching against Trump's presidency, hit on the crux of the matter:

"Unity right now means that we want everyone to believe what we believe. But we need unity to bring us to a place where we can talk to each other."

Michael Moore, the documentary filmmaker, spoke to the crowd in Washington Saturday wearing a red hat of his own. He's not a Trump supporter, but said before his election that there are those in America who are disenfranchised and for whom Trump's message resonated. He spoke with those people and feared a Trump victory.

Yet neither is Moore a fan of the current Democratic Party leadership. He stood and called on young people to run for office, to take up the charge and replace the old guard of the party he supports.

I'm not sure what I have in common with Moore — perhaps very little — and these are serious matters being debated and expressed by Americans who feel hurt and displaced, both Trump supporters and those against. But there's a lesson in that hat he wore, emblazoned with a logo. It's an opening he and I could have.

Moore's red hat had nothing to do with "Make America Great Again." It had the distinctive SF logo of the San Francisco 49ers. They were horrible this past season, 2 wins 14 losses. Some blame the coach, some the players, some the owner. But there's always hope for next season, regardless of what side you're on.

Maybe finding something to talk about is a starting point; it would be for me, a life-long 49er fan. But that requires movement — leaving the inauguration to find people at a march, or foregoing a march to attend the inauguration of a man you don't support, or bringing leaders of different faiths together in a Cathedral in search of common ground.

We can all pray for America. And go 'Niners.