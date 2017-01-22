SALT LAKE CITY — With a proposed citizen initiative that would raise income tax rates to generate more money for public schools as a backdrop, how Utah funds its public schools is expected to be a hot topic of conversation during the 2017 Legislature.

"This has to be the year that we really face that we’ve got to properly fund public education or we’re not going to have the workforce or the quality of life that we all want here in Utah," said Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, a retired school teacher and veteran lawmaker.

"You can’t keep saying, ‘Well, we’re lowest in the country in funding, but we have special circumstances. We have big families.’ So what? You don’t educate them? There’s just a real conflict in that thinking."

But it's a political chicken-and-egg problem for many legislators. Fiscal conservatives are loath to raise taxes, particularly income taxes, which are earmarked to fund education.

"One thing I jokingly say is, 'I don't know a legislator who doesn't like to spend money. They just don't like to raise taxes,'" said Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, co-chairman of the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

Raising income tax rates, legislative leaders say, would make it harder for Utah to compete economically.

"We have states we compete with for our economic growth, corporate expansion, relocation. Some of those states don't income tax at all. Some of those states have a much lower income tax than the state of Utah," said House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, speaking on a panel during the United Way's recent 2017 Legislative Preview Breakfast.

But Utah's lowest-in-the-nation per pupil spending, high class sizes and relatively low teacher compensation have reached a critical point, Moss says.

A report by the University of Utah's Education Policy Center says among teachers who began teaching in 2011, 60 percent were still in the classroom after five years. At the same time, educators entering retirement has steadily increased since 2011.

Meanwhile, Utah's public school population reached 644,500 in the 2017 fiscal year.

Recently, a junior high teacher recently told Moss there are 42 students in her seventh-grade art class, including "eight of them with special needs, particularly behavioral disabilities. How can does a teacher deal with that? I asked her, 'What is it like to be in a class like that?' She says, 'Some days it's just chaos.'

"She's young and enthusiastic, but what's going to be an incentive to stay in this profession?" Moss said.

Funding student growth tops the Utah State Board of Education's priority list going into the legislative session. The state board's requested $68 million in ongoing funding to address the 10,100 students expected to enter public schools in the fall.

Gov. Gary Herbert's public education budget recommendation to lawmakers was the same, except his proposal envisions $64 million in ongoing funds and $4 million in one-time money for the state's portion of funding to address student growth. School districts fund local schools through property tax assessments.

The governor's $3.4 billion education budget recommendation includes a 4 percent increase to the value of the weighted pupil unit. The Utah State Board of Education's budget request was a 2.5 percent increase in the weighted pupil unit, the basic unit of state funding.

The State School Board's requests also include requests for one-time funding, including $1 million in one-time money for an elementary school counseling pilot program, $12 million in teacher supply money, and $3 million to help compensate educators in teacher leader roles, meaning they have taken on additional professional responsibilities.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson, addressing the United Way breakfast attendees, said Utah needs to think holistically about education's needs.

"When you look at high-performing companies, they really invest in their people. It's not only the wage that they pay them but the respect and the conditions," Dickson said. "Teachers walk into a classroom with a variety of students who are unprepared to learn, who are dealing with mental health issues, who face trauma at home.

"I talk to teachers all over the state and visit their classrooms. These are the things they talk to me about. … It's the barriers they face that hold them back in the classroom," she said.

Hillyard said preparing the state budget comes down to funding priorities and available revenue. Projections portend "very little money to spend on new programs," he said.

Moss said she understands that there are no overnight solutions to Utah's education funding issues, but it's time to think outside the box.

Transportation initiatives to rebuild and expand highways are funded over multiple years, Moss said. It's time for a like commitment to improving teacher compensation by making a long-term commitment to increase wages, which she says will help teacher retention and demonstrate respect for the profession.

"It's not just about money, but it does take money to fund a system that depends on human capital to make it work," she said.