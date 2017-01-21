SOUTH SALT LAKE — In the midst of Saturday's snow storm, two separate accidents, one of them fatal, involving TRAX and Frontrunner trains snarled already weather-delayed transit.

In one incident, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a northbound TRAX train at a South Salt Lake station.

In another, a Frontrunner train collided with a FedEx semitrailer, scattering packages across the snowy tracks and mildly injuring the train's conductor.

A Utah Transit Authority spokesman confirmed that a man died from his injuries Saturday after he was hit by a TRAX train at the Meadowbrook Station, 188 W. 3900 South.

The man was leaving the platform when we stepped into a crosswalk about 11:30 a.m., walking into the path of a northbound TRAX train, UTA Police Capt. Jason Petersen said.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian didn't appear to look up or in either direction when he crossed, Petersen said, adding that the snow storm might have played a factor in the tragedy.

The man was transported from the station to an area hospital where he later died. His name was not immediately released.

A bus bridge was set up for passengers between the Murray North and Central Pointe stations while police responded.

About 10 a.m. in North Salt Lake, a southbound Frontrunner train found a double-trailer FedEx truck in its path at 1100 North, South Davis Metro Fire Chief Jeff Bassett said. The train hit the first trailer, missing the eastbound truck and the second trailer.

"We don't think they were stuck on the tracks, we're not really sure what took place at the crossing intersection, we're going to have to refer to UTA to give us some details on the logs and what was taking place with the (railroad crossing) arms and all the activation devices," Bassett said.

The collision stopped trains for nearly five hours. A bus bridge was put in place while the tracks were cleared. It took an additional hour to re-open 1100 North.

The two men driving the FedEx truck were unharmed, while the train's conductor may have sustained some mild injury, Bassett said.

Officials went to each car on the Frontrunner train following the crash and determined that the approximately 80 passengers on the train were also uninjured, Bassett said.

The collision will be investigated by UTA police, North Salt Lake police and Woods Cross police.