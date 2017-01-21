Utah State's men's and women's track and field teams placed second and third, respectively, at the Montana State Dual Meet Invitational, held Friday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Utah State's men were edged out by three points to Montana State but won head-to-head matchups against Montana and Idaho State.

The Aggie women lost duals to both Montana and Montana State but defeated Idaho State by 15 points.

"We came into this meet wanting to improve and come away with a few wins and we did that," said USU veteran head coach Gregg Gensel. "Once we get everyone running their main events, along with the young people gaining more confidence, we'll see better results. We won three events on the women's side and five events on the men's side. We had some health issues and we held a few people out of events, but once we get everybody together we will have a much better team."

Junior Josh Gordon and freshman Garen Earley led the sprinting corps as they placed first and second in the men's 60m with times of 6.92 and 6.95, respectively. Gordon and his team of sophomore Nick Ashby, junior Clay Lambourne and senior AJ Boully won the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:18.57.

Junior Dillon Maggard snagged another men's victory in the 3,000m, recording a time of 8:21.54, which ranks eighth in school history.

The Aggie jumpers did well on the men's side, as sophomore Leaugen Fray and freshman Kyle Brost each captured event titles. Fray won the high jump with a mark of 2.05m, while Brost claimed victory in the triple jump with a leap of 14.50m.

On the women's side, sophomore Brenn Flint won the shot put with a toss of 14.59m. Flint has now won the shot put in two-consecutive meets.

Sophomore Kashley Carter won the mile in her first meet of the 2017 season with a time of 5:02.81, while senior Katelyn Zabriskie took home the crown in the high jump with a leap of 1.65m.

Utah State track and field returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at both the New Mexico Team Challenge and Washington Invitational.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.