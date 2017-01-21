WASHINGTON — Hundreds of women from all over Utah joined tens of thousands in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday morning.

"We want to say we won't stand for anti-women rhetoric or anti-women legislation," said Kathryn Jones-Porter, 30, a photographer from Salt Lake City. "We're here, we're listening, we're not going to back down."

Kate Kelly, a human rights attorney from Salt Lake, said women's rights in Utah already are under assault a day into President Trump's administration. Trump reportedly plans to slash 25 grant programs under the Violence Against Women Act. One of those programs provides funds for the work of Kelly's mother, Donna Kelly, a sexual assault and domestic violence resource prosecutor, through the Utah Prosecution Council.

"It's an immediate attack on women," Kate Kelly said. "He's had an immediate impact on the safety of women in Utah."

Jones-Porter, who is the media relations manager for the new group Utah Women Unite, said 700 women registered with the group for the march. She expected another 200 to travel from Washinton and Iron counties in southern Utah.

Kelly, who wore full-size gold-colored boxing gloves draped on a string around her neck, said the march was full of positive energy. Thousands crammed into Washington's Metro subway system all morning long to reach the National Mall for the march.

"I feel not alone," Kelly said. "That's critical, for people to connect and for women to know they're not alone. For me, personally, it's amazing. It's not just women from Utah, it's women from around the country and the world."

Utah Women Unite is organizing another march on Monday in Salt Lake City. Jones-Porter said 4,000 to 5,000 are expected to gather at 2 p.m. at City Creek Park to march to the Utah State Capitol for a 3 p.m. rally in the rotunda.

One issue the group wants to address is the wage gap between men and women. Utah's pay gap is the second-worst in the nation, she said, behind only Louisiana.