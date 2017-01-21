The Alaska Aces defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, on Friday night at Maverik Center.

“That was a playoff game for sure,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “It was tight checking, in-your-face hockey. There were dirty goals both ways. It could have gone either way.”

The game was a battle of goaltenders as Utah’s Ryan Faragher stopped 28-of-31 and Kevin Carr stopped 32-of-33 in the contest. Faragher stopped two breakaways, one to keep the game 1-0 and one to keep it 1-1.

“Faragher did a great job,” said Branham. “We had a lot of guys play well; we just didn't get the puck to bounce our way.”

Alaska took a 1-0 lead 5:06 into the first period before Utah answered 6:19 later on its second-straight power play. Michael Pelech jammed in a puck in front set up by Cam Reid and Erik Bradford.

The game stayed 1-1 for 28:17 before Alaska scored with less than 18 seconds left in the second period.

The Aces added a power-play goal in the third period to make it 3-1.

“I thought we played a solid game,” said Branham. “We will look at the film and make a couple adjustments. For the most part, not a whole lot is going to change.”

Free Seat Upgrade Weekend continues Saturday when the Grizzlies host Alaska at 7 p.m. Fans can upgrade their seats to the next price level when purchasing regular priced tickets at the Maverik Center Box Office, subject to availability.