By Larry Bump

For the Deseret News

DALLAS — Rudy Gobert had career highs in rebounds and points on Friday night, but the last two points were the most important.

Gobert scored 27 and pulled down 25 rebounds as the Utah Jazz won their fifth consecutive game, 112-107, in overtime over the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas battled back to take a three-point lead, 107-104, with 2:05 remaining. That lead matched the Mavericks’ biggest of the night, but they didn’t score again.

Instead, Joe Johnson buried a game-tying 3-pointer after a rebound and assist from Gobert off his own missed free throw.

“Rudy got the offensive rebound, and I just flared out to the three, knowing we were down three,” said Johnson, who scored 15 points off the bench. “I just felt confidence in taking it. Rudy found me.”

After that, Joe Ingles made two free throws, and Gobert added one of two from the line. Gobert had been 6 for 7 in regulation, but was just 3 for 8 in overtime before putting the game away by making two with 10.4 seconds to play.

“Yeah (they felt good), but not the ones before. I had to make those,” Gobert said.

The Jazz improved to 28-16 and 3-0 against Dallas this season. Their Northwest Division lead grew to three games over second-place Oklahoma City. Gordon Hayward added 26 points. George Hill scored 13 and Ingles had 12.

Seven of Gobert’s rebounds came in overtime when Utah outrebounded the Mavericks 11-2.

Coach Quin Snyder said, “Rudy was terrific.”

Gobert has a team-record 29 consecutive games with 10 or more rebounds. “Just learning every game,” he said. “Just try to compete and help the team the best I can. I feel like my teammates do a great job of finding me more and more. It’s going to keep getting better and better.”

He had a big smile on his face when asked about the twin career highs. “It feels good. I was waiting for a 20/20 for a while, so I found it.”

“And why did that take so long?” he was asked.

Gobert went along with the joke. “I can’t do everything right away. Got to do it slowly.”

The Mavericks (14-28) had won three of their four games before Friday. “They’re a very difficult team to play,” Snyder said, "particularly late in the game and overtime because of the way they execute in the half court.

"Eventually we were able to get some stops, and some big plays on both ends of the court.”

The biggest stop came with 10.9 seconds remaining in overtime when Dirk Nowitzki had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the circle. Nowitzki missed — he was 1 for 13 in the game and scored just three points — and naturally Gobert grabbed the rebound and was fouled almost immediately.

“I think it shows some of our experience,” Hayward said of the overtime win. “It shows some of the offseason moves we made with some of the vets that came in made some big plays for us — Joe’s three, Boris (Diaw) to start the overtime, some of his buckets and George (Hill), the way that he’s been playing.

“Rudy was tremendous for us, just a huge presence in the paint, grabbing up every single rebound. That’s something we rely on him for, and he did a good job tonight.”

The Jazz had led for most of the game, but Dallas tied the game at 98 on Seth Curry’s 3-pointer with 25.1 seconds left.

Hayward then missed an off-balance layup. Then the Jazz had a chance to score on an inbounds play with 0.2 seconds remaining but weren’t able to get off a shot.

Hayward scored seven points in the first six minutes to lift Utah to an 11-9 lead. Dallas missed 12 field goal attempts in a row during a 13-4 run by the Jazz after the game was tied 5-5. Dallas’ Devin Harris came off the bench to throw in two 3-pointers and two free throws in a personal 8-0 run for a 22-19 lead after the first quarter. The Jazz shot just 37 percent (7 for 19) in the quarter. Dallas was even worse at 29 percent (6 for 21).

At halftime, Utah led 46-41. The advantage was down to 72-68 after three quarters. The lead changed eight times in the fourth quarter, and four more in overtime.

Seven Dallas players scored in double figures, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points.

The Jazz return home Saturday to play the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season. Six of the next seven games will be at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Mavericks center Andrew Bogut, who played for the Utes from 2003 to ’05, missed his fourth consecutive game because of a strained right hamstring.

Dallas could have used him against Gobert.