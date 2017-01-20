SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s gymnastics team showed no effects from a tough week in its win Friday over No. 7 Denver (196.875), No. 15 Boise State (196.225) and Illinois-Chicago (193.25). Instead, No. 5 Utah put up a season-best 197.625.

“Obviously on Monday — the whole week started off fun. Monday Tiffani (Lewis) accidently kicked the springboard with her toe and had a big cut. That’s why she didn’t do floor and vault this evening because her toe was cut up. Then on Tuesday, Sabrina (Schwab) went down with an ACL. After Tuesday, I was like, OK we are taking Wednesday off and we are not doing anything,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden.

Farden wanted to “reset” things with the team before bringing them back Thursday to regroup mentally, and to confirm his inkling for filling lineup spots. Schwab and Lewis had both been slated for three events Friday before their injuries — Lewis only did bars.

Regroup the Red Rocks did with several gymnasts posting career highs in front of the 15,105 fans in attendance.

Utah showed its depth in the win with the lineup changes proving positive as Utah blasted past its high from last week of 196.9. What boosted Utah was a strong start, something it hadn’t had in its other two meets this season.

“I told them we have got to figure this out, by hook or crook we’ve got to figure out how to come out of the gate and do a better job,” said Farden. “Whether it’s bars, beam, floor, vault, you’ve got to come out and settle your nerves. We were using that first event as a warm-up event — there are no warm-up events if you want to be truly an elite team.”

Utah’s vault (49.425) set the tone for the night with highs across the board — bars (49.375), beam (49.425) and floor (49.4). MyKayla Skinner highlighted the vault set with a career-best 9.975.

But as good as Skinner was — she tied for the fifth-best all-around score in Utah history (39.775) and added four more event titles — she’s only one component of a freshman class that may prove to be one of Utah’s best.

Rounding out the class are Kim Tessen and Missy Reinstadtler.

Tessen had the breakout meet her coaches were waiting for in the win, while Reinstadtler recovered from a slow start to finish strong. What’s impressive about Tessen’s performance, that included career highs in all of her events (vault, 9.9; bars, 9.85; floor, 9.825), was that the Utah product could barely talk after the meet due to an illness she’s been battling.

“I have to admit I’m not feeling 100 percent tonight, or this week really,” said Tessen. “I woke up determined, said harness my will, give it my all because I knew my team needed me.”

Tessen’s key moment came when she landed a beautiful vault after her counterpart Reinstadtler fell just prior. In fairness, Tessen has two meets under her belt this season, while Reinstadtler’s vault was her debut as a starter.

But Reinstadtler also had a key moment after hitting her beam routine (9.85) in response to leadoff MaKenna Merrell falling. That hit was vital for Utah because beam is the toughest to recover from a leadoff fall.

“This team is so young — there’s no greater teacher than experience. We’ve just got to let them go out there and experience that feeling of pressure, having clutch performances,” said Farden. “They got to learn a lot about themselves and each other, and that they can trust each other, that their teammates are there for them.”

Baely Rowe also took advantage of lineup changes as the senior made good on being back in the all-around. She tied her career highs on both bars (9.95) and floor (9.9 while finishing second to Skinner in the all-around with a career-best 39.625.

Rowe said the meet was a “blast” to be a part of, and that the team had really pulled together after Schwab’s season-ending injury.

The night proved successful for all four teams with Denver, Boise State and UIC all hitting season-high team scores. Denver’s Julia Ross finished third in the all-around with a 39.4.

“It was electric out there,” said Farden. “It had a level of intensity I wanted our young team to be exposed to this early in this season,” said Farden.

Event winners

Utah swept the events with Skinner winning the all-around (39.775), vault (9.975) and floor (9.975), while tying with Rowe on beam (9.925). Rowe also won bars (9.95).