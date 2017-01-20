SALT LAKE CITY — Several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Salt Lake City Friday evening to express their dissatisfaction with newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

The throng, rife with chants of "Dump Trump" and "Impeach Trump," started at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building and made its way up to the steps of the state Capitol.

"We are going to fight his agenda of bigotry, war, Islamaphobia, sexism, racism," said University of Utah student Sean Taylor, who participated in the march.

The protest organizers, a University of Utah group called Students for a Democratic Society, issued a statement prior the event calling Trump's policy ideas "regressive."

"We must not only oppose this agenda in words, but in action," the organization said. "We do this by hitting the streets, organizing our communities, and organizing on university campuses to fight for real change for the people."

Marchers held up various signs showing their anger at the new president, including "Not My President," "Down With Hate" and "We The People Defend Dignity."

"We really wanted to just exercise our right to come out and speak our truth and be a voice to what we believe in," said Karen Tao, who joined the protest along with her husband and two children.

Tao said she is optimistic that the protestors and others who are angry at Trump's election can reach other Americans with opposing views.

"I think with courage and with some hope that we can find a way to connect with folks (with whom) we might find differences," she said.

Salt Lake police detective Cody Lougy said the protest was peaceful, with no reports of vandalism.

"We haven't had any incidents — no arrests," Lougy said.

The Utah Highway Patrol assisted Salt Lake police in blocking off a route for the protest.

Thousands of people marched to the state Capitol in a similar protest in November, two days after Trump was elected.

Contributing: Ashley Moser