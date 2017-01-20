PLEASANT GROVE — "I know you're the best player in the state, and I know we're the best team in the state."

Those were the words of encouragement Lone Peak's Nate Harkness said to teammate Steven Ashworth as he approached the line for his second foul shot. Amid deafening noise from Pleasant Grove's home crowd, Ashworth swished through his second free throw with 0.2 seconds left on the clock, all but securing a 58-57 win for the Knights.

The Vikings got off a desperation shot at the end, to no avail, and then the visiting Lone Peak students rushed the floor to celebrate.

As for Ashworth, he was mostly relieved, stating, "It was a lot of weight off my shoulders, for sure."

The circumstances setting up Ashworth's heroics were extraordinary.

With the game tied at 57-57 with 1:10 left, Lone Peak coach Dave Evans called timeout. He coached his players to play for the last shot in lieu of running a typical offensive set.

The strategy almost backfired.

As the clock clicked down to under 10 seconds, Pleasant Grove's Keanu Akina forced a turnover. With scant time remaining, Akina drove the length of the floor, putting up a fiercely-contested layup that just missed. Ashworth then gathered up the rebound and was seemingly fouled as time expired.

The officiating crew huddled up, ultimately deciding on a call that left the home crowd downright angry. The crowd took out that anger on Ashworth, as he approached the foul line.

"You always talk about pressure situations. You talk about it in practice...but it's nothing until you're in the moment," Ashworth said. "The crowd was loud and I was probably thinking about it a bit too much."

Ashworth's first attempt was on target, but just a bit long — glancing off the back rim.

Pleasant Grove then used its final timeout in an attempt to further ice the junior guard. But that decision ultimately backfired.

"I think the timeout help me," Ashworth said. "My teammates were able to support me. My coach was able to support me, so it worked out."

As for Harkness' words, they were "nothing cocky," according to Ashworth. "He was being supportive and (Pleasant Grove) — that's another best team in the state, right there."

Indeed the Vikings battled the Knights throughout and refused to back down.

Although trailing most of the game, Pleasant Grove managed an 8-0 run late to tie things at 53-53 following a 3-pointer from Casey Brown with 2:37 remaining. Brown then tied it up again at 57, leading up to the somewhat controversial ending and Ashworth's final free throw.

Ashworth finished the game with 10 points. Harkness and Max McGrath scored 13 apiece, with Ross Chantry adding 12. Brown led the Vikings with a game-high 19 points.

With the win Lone Peak improves to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 4 play. Pleasant Grove drops to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4 play.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney