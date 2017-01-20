BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Winning the small final at an FIS skicross NorAm event isn’t always the source of pride it was for Tania Prymak Friday afternoon at Solitude Resort.

That’s because winning the small final means a fifth-place finish overall. But on Friday, it also meant the 24-year-old earned her first U.S. National Championship, as she was the top U.S. finisher.

“It is nice, but it was a little hard the first heat qualifying second and getting into the smalls, but that’s skicross,” she said. “You can be the best in qualies, and then heats are a totally different ballgame.”

Tyler Wallasch finished seventh (third in the small final) but was the top U.S. finisher among the men, earning his first National Championship.

Leaning on his poles in an effort to rest after hours of battling the ever-changing weather conditions and some of the best skicross athletes in the world, the 22-year-old Wallasch said winning the national title had been a goal of his since he took second to his mentor, John Teller, in 2013.

“It is nice to be here and get a national title,” he said. “It’s pretty special, and it’s been a goal for a long time; it’s nice to finally achieve it.”

The last time the U.S. crowned national champions was in 2013, as that was the last domestic skicross race.

The course and volunteers were welcoming, but the weather was another matter. Skiers had to deal with three very different sets of weather conditions — heavy snow, dense clouds and low visibility and sunshine.

“It was wild,” Wallasch said. “My qualifying run, it was basically powder skiing. I got lost a little bit. It was a pretty slow time for me, but I was in and I knew I could race.” Wallasch is battling back from a knee injury that cost him five months of skiing. He said Friday’s result helps his confidence, even with the added challenges of the weather.

“The racing was buckle to buckle every heat,” he said smiling. “Elbows and rib cages, and it was a battle. I’m feeling it now. I’m definitely pretty tired. It was anyone’s game today, and it was fun to be a part of it.”

In the men’s large final, Candian David Duncan earned the win, edging Armin Niederer, Switzerland, who took home silver. Brady Leman, Canada, and Romain Detraz, Switzerland, crashed almost simultaneously, and officials had to use video of the race to determine the bronze medalist. Leman ended up earning bronze, but was injured in the crash and didn’t participate in the medal ceremony.

“We ran the full gauntlet today of weather conditions,” Duncan said. “Overall it was good. I had a fast pair of skis and it didn’t matter. They just wanted to run. There was still passing out there. The lanes weren’t closed down like we thought they would be. So overall it was a great day of racing.”

On the women’s side, defending Olympic champion Marielle Thompson earned the win, edging out her teammate Brittany Phelan. Canada’s India Sherret earned bronze, with Sweeden’s Alexandra Edebo finished fourth.

The athletes said they’d love to see more events in North America, and they’re thrilled the 2019 World Championships will be at Solitude.

“Shout out to the USSA,” he said. “Let’s get more events over here. The World Cup, the North Americans are chomping at the bit to get back to North America and do an entire series. We’d love to have more of these events. We’ll support them as best we can….It’s just fun to showcase your sport in the same time zone.”