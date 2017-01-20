MANILA, Daggett County — A man is presumed drowned after his boat was found Friday near an unloading ramp at Cedar Springs Marina.

The Daggett County Sheriff's Office was called to that area of the Green River about 8:30 a.m. when someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Deputies found a truck on a boat ramp there with its engine still running.

The truck's boat trailer was backed into the water, and the boat nearby had come off of the trailer, the sheriff's office reported. Police determined the 59-year-old man "may have had problems unloading the boat, and fell into the water," the agency said in a statement.

The man is presumed drowned. Recovery crews, including divers, were on the scene Friday evening.

The man's name was not immediately released.