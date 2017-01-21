America’s criminal justice system is broken. Too many of our fellow citizens are rotting behind bars, unable to atone for their mistakes, contribute to their communities and lead lives of meaning and fulfillment. It’s not just a crisis — it’s a crime in and of itself.

If you don’t believe us, just go to the Sundance Film Festival this weekend. There you’ll see a trailer for a new documentary about Weldon Angelos and his firsthand experience with the failings of the criminal justice system.

As a lawyer with Koch Industries, I learned about Angelos when he became the poster child for the unfair and unjust sentences that are all too common, especially for low-level and nonviolent offenders. Angelos is a 36-year-old father of three. From his teenage years growing up in Utah, he knew he wanted to follow his passion and become a music producer.

Unfortunately, Angelos fell in with a rough crowd and began selling marijuana. In 2002, he sold a half-pound of the drug — worth about $350 — to a confidential informant. The informant also said he had a firearm. The police arrested him, searched his home, and eventually indicted him on 20 charges.

There can be no argument that Angelos broke the law — he admitted as much in court. Yet his eventual punishment in no way fit the crime. In 2004, at age 24, he was convicted of 16 charges. Several of them carried “mandatory minimum” punishments, which force judges to levy harsh and arbitrary sentences.

Even though he was a first-time, nonviolent offender, Angelos received a staggering 55-year prison sentence with a release date of October 2051. He would have received a shorter sentence for being a murderer or terrorist.

The injustice was obvious even to the federal judge who handed it down. Judge Paul Cassell, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote a 67-page ruling in which he called the sentence “cruel, unjust, and irrational.” Hundreds of prosecutors, judges, state attorneys general, and even governors have since highlighted the injustice.

Angelos’ story, fortunately, has a happy ending. Last May, after he spent 12 years in prison, a federal court granted him an immediate reduction to his sentence. In a show of true compassion, the federal prosecutor who prosecuted him in the first place initiated this effort. He has since returned to his family and his life — a life that only months ago seemed would be spent behind bars.

Yet the laws behind such grossly unjust punishments are still on the federal books. So are many other mandatory sentencing laws. Rolling them back — or repealing them outright — is one of the most important reforms our lawmakers in Congress can pass.

This is especially important for federal drug offenders, over 260,000 of whom have been sentenced under mandatory minimums. Distressingly, 86 percent of current drug offenders in federal prison committed nonviolent crimes, and the same number were low-level offenders.

The case against mandatory-minimum sentencing laws is simple and straightforward. While initially created with good intentions, they typically do far more harm than good.

The fact is that mandatory minimums empower prosecutors to a dangerous degree. They alone have the power to bring charges against offenders — if they bring ones associated with high mandatory minimums, the judge has little choice but to accept that, even if other charges might be more appropriate for the crime. Nowhere else in America’s criminal justice system are judges and juries so powerless.

And while they are supposed to lower crime, studies have shown that mandatory minimums have had only a minor effect at best. Hardened criminals — the real bad guys — are still usually able to get favorable deals, while low-level ones get stuck with the harshest possible sentences. Last, but not least, mandatory minimums create perverse incentives for the police themselves. If authorities truly felt Angelos was a threat to public safety, they would have arrested him the first time he sold marijuana to the informant. Instead, law enforcement allowed him to sell drugs two more times to enhance the sentence. This is fundamentally unjust.

The evidence points to the inescapable conclusion that mandatory minimums must be reformed, and fast. Congress has an opportunity to make law enforcement jobs less dangerous, enhance public safety for all, bring communities together and help countless people improve their lives — people like Weldon Angelos. It’s time to restore justice to America’s criminal justice system.

Mark Holden is general counsel of Koch Industries.