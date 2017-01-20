FILE: Traffic flows smoothly on northbound and southbound I-15 at the Point of the Mountain in Draper on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2016.

POINT OF THE MOUNTAIN — The Utah Legislature’s Point of the Mountain Development Commission and Envision Utah invite all interested Utahns to attend one of two workshops to provide input regarding the future of the Point of the Mountain area, which includes some 20,000 acres of undeveloped property in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The workshops will be held at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and in the Ashton Gardens Visitor Center at Thanksgiving Point, 3900 Garden Drive, Lehi, on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Each workshop will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include opportunities for participants to provide input through surveys and mapping activities.

“We invite everyone to come share your vision,” Rep. Lowry Snow, co-chairman of the Point of the Mountain Development Commission, said in a statement. “We really want to hear from you. Public participation is critical to the planning effort.”

The commission also maintains a website, pointofthemountainfuture.org, where Utah residents can weigh in on the future of the area. To date, more than 300 people have shared their ideas. Individuals can also use the website to sign up for email updates about the project.

Last October, the commission selected Envision Utah to assist in creating a strategic, publicly supported plan for the future of the Point of the Mountain area including the current prison site in Draper.

“This area is a growing job center,” Robert Grow, president and CEO of Envision Utah, said in a statement “If we work together and take the right steps, it can be a place that provides jobs and a high quality of life for generations to come. We look forward to listening to Utahns’ views about how to do that.”