Treat yourself to a free family history class, or two or three, in February. There are 22 from which to choose. The world renowned Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, has announced its free line up of live webinars and classes in February 2017. Classes offered online are noted as "Webinars". All times are in Mountain Standard Time (MST). No registration is required.
Webinar attendees simply need to click on the link next to the class title to attend the online class on the scheduled date and time. Those attending the Library in-person just need to go to the room noted. Find and share this schedule online in the FamilySearch media room.
DATE / TIME (MST)
CLASS (SKILL LEVEL)
WEBINAR | ROOM
Wed, 1-Feb, 10:00 AM
French Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)
Wed, 1-Feb, 11:00 AM
Ask Your United States Research Question (Beginner)
Thur, 2-Feb, 1:00 PM
Royal Flush or Not? Royalty, Nobility, and Gentry Differences (Beginner)
Fri, 3-Feb, 1:00 PM
British Case Study (Beginner)
Mon, 6-Feb, 10:00 AM
Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)
Tue, 7-Feb, 1:00 PM
Starting Family Tree: Attaching FamilySearch Sources to Your Tree (Beginner)
Mon, 13-Feb, 1:00 PM
Finding Needles in Haystacks! Effective Search Techniques for Online Search Engine Maximization for Your Success in British Genealogical Research (Beginner)
Tue, 14-Feb, 11:00 AM
Figure Out Place Names for Swedish Genealogy (Beginner)
Tue, 14-Feb, 1:00 PM
Starting Family Tree: Submitting Names for Temple Work (LDS Account Required) (Beginner)
Wed, 15-Feb, 10:00 AM
Portuguese Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)
Wed, 15-Feb, 11:00AM
Kartenmeister (Beginner)
Wed, 15-Feb, 1:00 PM
Will-Power! Tracing England Ancestry in its Rich Probate Records (Beginner)
Thur, 16-Feb, 11:00 AM
Meyers German Gazetteer (Beginner)
Thur, 16-Feb, 2:00 PM
Exploring Norwegian Parish Registers (Beginner)
Sat, 18-Feb, 10:00 AM
Boy Scout Genealogy Merit Badge (1½ hrs.) To register go tohttp://bit.ly/2eDQGhD
Tue, 21-Feb, 11:00 AM
FamilySearch Wiki (Beginner)
Tue, 21-Feb, 2:00 PM
Finding Ancestors in the Norwegian Farm Books (Beginner)
Wed, 22-Feb, 10:00 AM
Spanish Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)
Thur, 23-Feb, 11:00 AM
Religious Migration History and Genealogy (Beginner)
Thur, 23-Feb, 1:00 PM
Ask Your British Research Question (Beginner)
Mon, 27-Feb, 10:00 AM
Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)
Tue, 28-Feb, 1:00 PM
Tips and Tricks for Using FamilySearch's Historical Records (Beginner)
The LDS Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The publication's content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.