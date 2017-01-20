Treat yourself to a free family history class, or two or three, in February. There are 22 from which to choose. The world renowned Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, has announced its free line up of live webinars and classes in February 2017. Classes offered online are noted as "Webinars". All times are in Mountain Standard Time (MST). No registration is required.

Webinar attendees simply need to click on the link next to the class title to attend the online class on the scheduled date and time. Those attending the Library in-person just need to go to the room noted. Find and share this schedule online in the FamilySearch media room.

DATE / TIME (MST)

CLASS (SKILL LEVEL)

WEBINAR | ROOM

Wed, 1-Feb, 10:00 AM

French Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)

Webinar | B1 Lab

Wed, 1-Feb, 11:00 AM

Ask Your United States Research Question (Beginner)

Webinar | B2 Lab

Thur, 2-Feb, 1:00 PM

Royal Flush or Not? Royalty, Nobility, and Gentry Differences (Beginner)

Webinar | B2 Lab

Fri, 3-Feb, 1:00 PM

British Case Study (Beginner)

Webinar | B2 Lab

Mon, 6-Feb, 10:00 AM

Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)

B1 Lab

Tue, 7-Feb, 1:00 PM

Starting Family Tree: Attaching FamilySearch Sources to Your Tree (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Mon, 13-Feb, 1:00 PM

Finding Needles in Haystacks! Effective Search Techniques for Online Search Engine Maximization for Your Success in British Genealogical Research (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Tue, 14-Feb, 11:00 AM

Figure Out Place Names for Swedish Genealogy (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Tue, 14-Feb, 1:00 PM

Starting Family Tree: Submitting Names for Temple Work (LDS Account Required) (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Wed, 15-Feb, 10:00 AM

Portuguese Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)

Webinar | B1 Lab

Wed, 15-Feb, 11:00AM

Kartenmeister (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Wed, 15-Feb, 1:00 PM

Will-Power! Tracing England Ancestry in its Rich Probate Records (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Thur, 16-Feb, 11:00 AM

Meyers German Gazetteer (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Thur, 16-Feb, 2:00 PM

Exploring Norwegian Parish Registers (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Sat, 18-Feb, 10:00 AM

Boy Scout Genealogy Merit Badge (1½ hrs.) To register go tohttp://bit.ly/2eDQGhD

2nd South

Tue, 21-Feb, 11:00 AM

FamilySearch Wiki (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Tue, 21-Feb, 2:00 PM

Finding Ancestors in the Norwegian Farm Books (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Wed, 22-Feb, 10:00 AM

Spanish Language Indexing (1½ hours) (Beginner)

Webinar | B1 Lab

Thur, 23-Feb, 11:00 AM

Religious Migration History and Genealogy (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Thur, 23-Feb, 1:00 PM

Ask Your British Research Question (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

Mon, 27-Feb, 10:00 AM

Using the FamilySearch Catalog Effectively (Beginner)

Main Lab

Tue, 28-Feb, 1:00 PM

Tips and Tricks for Using FamilySearch's Historical Records (Beginner)

Webinar | Main Lab

rmorgenegg@desnews.com