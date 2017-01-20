SEATTLE — Over the past four seasons, only one Pac-12 team has failed to earn an NCAA tournament berth with 10 or more conference wins. That was California in 2013-14 when the league had six teams in the Big Dance. The Pac-12 had seven squads in the tourney last year, including USC and Oregon State with 9-9 marks.

Flash forward to now. Utah (13-5) enters Saturday’s game at Washington with a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play. It’s where the Utes sit at the one-third point of the conference season. Their final 12 games feature an even split of contests home and away.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted the old adage of taking care of things at home and grabbing a few wins on the road.

“One more tally — regardless of where it comes from — is really important,” he said.

Krystkowiak, though, insists the Utes aren’t chasing a magic number or anything like that when it comes to Pac-12 success. They take things one game at a time.

“We don’t have any targets on goals or anything like that,” Krystkowiak said. “We’re just going to try to keep playing decent basketball and you gather up as many of the ‘W’s’ as you can. You hope when the time comes it’s enough.”

After winning by 41 points at Washington State Wednesday, the Utes are expected to face a more challenging test Saturday (6 p.m., P12N) at Washington (9-9, 2-5). The Huskies are coming off an 85-83 overtime victory over Colorado. They’re led by guard Markelle Fultz. The 6-foot-4 freshman guard had 37 points against the Buffaloes and leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 23.1 points per game. “He’s a monster,” said Krystkowiak, who acknowledged that the Utes’ focal point will be to try and slow him down a little bit.

It won’t be easy. Krystkowiak defines Fultz as a multi-dimensional player. He explained that the projected NBA lottery pick is capable of hitting 3s and is obviously a get-all-the-way-to-the-rim type of player. Krystkowiak added that Fultz also has a nice mid-range game and gets his teammates involved.

“If you put too much focus on him he’s a willing passer,” Krystkowiak said. “There’s a reason he’s getting a lot of the accolades and talk about playing at the next level. He has the whole package.”

Utah, thus, is determined to throw some things at Washington to give Fultz different looks in an effort to keep him off balance.

“We have a way of trying to stop the best player on the team,” said senior guard Lorenzo Bonam. “So I feel like, with the coaches’ mindset and what we have planned for the game, it’s going to be hard (for him).”

Utah, meanwhile, could be without big man David Collette for the second straight game. The junior, who missed the Washington State game while undergoing concussion protocol for an old injury, was still in Salt Lake City Friday when the Utes practiced at Alaska Airlines Arena. Krystkowiak said Collette was meeting with some physicians.

Although it’s possible Collette could end up joining the team in Seattle, Krystkowiak said it was a “proverbial to be determined” situation.

EXTRA STUFF: Utah leads the all-time series with Washington by an 11-9 margin. The Utes have won five of the last six meetings . . . Sophomore guard David Crisp averages 13.9 points and shoots 44.6 percent from 3-point range for the Huskies. Sophomore forward Noah Dickerson averages 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds . . . Utah is home next week. Defending Pac-12 champion Oregon visits the Huntsman Center Thursday (8:30 p.m., FS1) and Oregon State comes to town Saturday (5 p.m., P12N).

Utah (13-5, 4-2) at Washington (9-9, 2-4)

Alaska Airlines Arena — Seattle

Saturday, 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM

