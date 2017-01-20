TOOELE — The head football coach at Tooele High School has resigned amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission.

Kyle Brady submitted his resignation Thursday, and the Tooele School District accepted it in lieu of the investigation, according to district spokeswoman Marie Denson.

Brady is being investigated for having "inappropriate communication through the phone" with another student, according to Denson. She would not go into detail about what the inappropriate communication was.

The incident happened in 2015 with an 18-year-old woman who was a student at Tooele High School, but she was not in any of Brady's classes, Denson said. The woman has since graduated.

Recently, however, that "inappropriate communication" resurfaced, though Denson could not say Friday how that occurred. When Brady found out, he went to both the school district and the Tooele Police Department. Tooele police officer Tanya Turnbow confirmed that her department looked at the case and determined no laws had been broken. She declined to go into detail about the incident.

Brady told the Deseret News that after a photo surfaced he sought out "proper authorities" in an effort to take responsibility for his actions.

"I've made a huge mistake, and obviously there are huge repercussions from different places, and I'm dealing with those," he said. "I needed to accept responsibility for my actions, so I went there willingly. I'm sorry for what happened, but I can't change the past or what happened. All I can do is work to build back trust with the people I've broken trust with, especially my family members."

Brady, who said he'd been teaching physical education at Tooele High for eight years, said he's committed to work to rectify his mistake.

"I can't change the past," he said. "I'm trying to do the best I can to make myself a better person and do the things I need to do to fix my family and move on."

An alum of Tooele High, Brady was the 2002 Mr. Football honoree who went on to play linebacker at the University of Utah. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 2009 and took over as head coach in 2011.

If the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission determines Brady is guilty of any ethical violations, the penalty could range from a letter of discipline to revocation of his teaching certificate.

