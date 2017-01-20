What will the home of the future look like?

That's what's on the mind of tech industry leaders right now, as they debate how to best incorporate artificial intelligence into our daily lives, hoping it will one day influence the way we live, work and play.

On Friday afternoon at the Silicon Slopes tech summit, Robert Rueckert, the managing director of Sorenson Capital, hosted a conversation with two leaders — Vivnt's Matthew Mahar and Health Catalyst's Dale Sanders. The trio spoke candidly about how AI will influence our worlds moving forward.

Mahar said adding artificial intelligence into the home adds a tremendous value to customers and families, which is why it's an area that needs more AI.

"The home is one of the best spots to start, really," he said. “There’s so much opening in the home.”

Right now, smart homes work to make people's lives easier. But Mahar said that AI can make it feel like people have a smart home without going into a series of apps to control everything.

He said he'd like to see AI manage energy of the home, giving people back time. He also hopes it would help people obtain more control of their home.

For example, Mahar said he'd like to see smart home artificial intelligence become personalized. He said he and his wife have different preferences, and it'd be nice to see a smarthome AI system understand those differences.

“What I think the opportunity is to make it specific between myself and my wife," he said.

Mahar said he anticipates a pretty active smart home in close to five years. In the future, he does expect smart homes to have extra security systems to protect homes with defense.

Sanders quipped, “When are you guys going to shave for me?”

Sanders said he hoped for something similar in the health care industry. He said it'd be great to see artificial intelligence predict no-shows for doctor appointments or even theorize about possible diseases people will have before they walk into a doctor's office.

Both admitted that there seems to be an ebb-and-flow of interest in AI. It's not a new term, and sometimes it becomes more popular than not.

And neither expect to see AI take over all aspects of our lives. At least not yet, anyway. Futuristic artificial intelligence won't have the emotions that humans do, either, which will limit them.

But the future looks bright.

“We’re probably in something of renaissance," Mahar said. "We’re definitely at a point where something’s going to happen."