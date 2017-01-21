"NOT A WORD," by Stephanie Black, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 270 pages (f)

LDS author Stephanie Black’s latest mystery novel titled “Not a Word” has suspense with a light touch of humor that keeps readers entertained until the very end. Black successfully creates a collection of believably flawed characters who muddy the waters of truth with their own self-interests.

Natalie Marsh, a psychologist who uses her understanding of the human mind to help others while still healing from a childhood spent with a mentally ill mother, drives the action of the story. As she takes on a reluctant new patient, her life begins to take some unexpected twists and turns.

Riddled with guilt and self-doubt, Natalie finds herself at the center of a police investigation while trying to navigate through personal relationships that are not what they seem. The trail to the truth is a winding path that points to strained family relationships and characters struggling to hold on to their sanity.

With the help of a new acquaintance, Gideon Radcliffe, she sorts through who can be trusted and who is lying to protect themselves.

The struggle to maintain a professional front while dealing with personal grief makes for a compelling look into the life of a psychologist who finds the ethical boundaries of her profession blurred. There is more than one character dealing with the difficulties of maintaining a healthy mind, including one of Natalie’s patients who becomes caught in the middle of the murder investigation.

There is no foul or vulgar language nor is there any sexual innuendo or content. There is moderately described violence at the climax of the novel.

“Not a Word” has a suspicious millionaire, family drama and a surprising plot twist at the end. Suspense builds and leaves the reader hoping that Natalie can discover the truth before her own life is in danger. It’s a fun read and adds to Black’s collection of noteworthy novels.

Black is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a winner of a Whitney Award, which is an awards program that recognizes novels by LDS Church members.

Stacey L. Nash is a freelance writer/blogger who juggles a family of four children, and her website is at staceylnashwrites.com.