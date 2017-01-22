When a friend of mine posted to Facebook about a Somalian refugee family that needed help, it instantly caught my attention. They had only been in Salt Lake for a week, had come with nothing and had newborn twin baby girls. Being a mom of twin 1-year-olds, my heart went out to them. Then I found out that the twins made 11 children for this family and I was floored. I wanted to do anything I could to help.

Just a few days before I had been thinking about how I wanted to do something with my older children, who are 6 and 8 years old, to give them some outside perspective on the world. So when I heard about this situation, I felt it would not only be a great opportunity to help a family in need, but also to open my children’s eyes to the needs of others.

That night, my husband and I explained to our children what refugees are. We pulled up photos and videos online that would help them better understand the living situations and war-torn countries these people come from, why they are trying to relocate to the U.S. and why it is important that we help them. My kids were enthusiastically on board.

“The 5-year-old girl can have some of my art supplies and candy,” my daughter said.

“And I want to give the 7-year-old boy a soccer ball,” my son said.

Over the next couple days, they helped me gather clothes, toys, bedding and other essentials to donate. Then we loaded it all into our car and began the drive to the family’s apartment downtown.

During the drive downtown, my thoughts were with the mother of the family. I couldn’t imagine how overwhelmed and daunted she must feel to be in a new place with all of her children, newborn twins and to have so little. I hoped she wasn’t feeling too downtrodden and depressed. I imagined what it would be like when I came to greet her. I knew she wouldn’t speak English (I was told the teenage children knew a little but the parents didn’t know any), but I just hoped I would be able to do something to communicate with her and let her know that we love her and that there would be great hope for her family here.

When pulled up to the small apartment, I think we all felt a little nervous. My children didn’t know what to expect, and I really didn’t either. But I assured them it would be fine. The family would be nice and grateful for the things we were bringing.

We got out of our car and knocked on the door. A moment later the door swung open. We were greeted by five or six small children with bright eyes and beautiful smiles. They excitedly pulled us into the apartment, which was filled with children, babies and a couple teenaged kids.

I quickly found the mother of the family. She was holding one of the twin baby girls and the other was lying on the floor in front of her. This is where my surprise came. I’m still not exactly sure what I was expecting, but everything about the mother, from the way she looked and acted to her demeanor, was completely different than what I had envisioned.

She smiled ear-to-ear the entire time we were there. She kept nodding gratefully to me as her older children helped me bring in the bags of things we had brought. She seemed so happy and content, and so at peace. I began to realize that she must feel extremely relieved and grateful to be in a place that was safe, and that she and her family were receiving help to get their lives started again.

It was so surprising to me that someone who had come from such difficult circumstances and that had so little could be so happy and content.

The next thing that stood out to me was that those children were absolutely adorable. As we brought things in, my kids sat down on the ground and played with the children. They laughed and squealed in delight as we pulled out some toys and art supplies we brought.

I feel I gained more out of this experience than anyone. I’m grateful for the perspective it gave me. I will never forget the look of joy on that mother’s face, the look of gratitude that she and her family were safe and that they were getting a new start. And isn’t that what happiness is really about?

Lindsay Ferguson is a wife, mother of four children and author. Her debut novel "By the Stars," a WWII-era historical fiction/clean romance inspired by the true story of a local Utah couple, was recently released. Website: www.lindsaybferguson.com.