As Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their feelings on social media.

Jon Schmidt discussed his feelings about performing at the inauguration. “It just gives me chills, thinking about it. We’re right here by the Lincoln Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial is just a spiritual place,” said Schmidt in the video below.

When The Piano Guys first received their invitation to perform, they posted their feelings on their Facebook page. The post reads, “Our desire as The Piano Guys has always been to spread hope, love and joy through our music and videos. We accepted the invitation to perform at the inauguration with this objective in mind.”

Al Fox Carraway simply states “I love America” on Twitter Thursday night.

Carraway also tweeted out a photo of President Obama leaving on his plane.

U.S. Congressman Jason Chaffetz posted a selfie with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Friday morning before they performed for the inauguration.

Lexi Mae Walker, who was also invited to perform, shared her excitement for the upcoming Inaugural Ball.

