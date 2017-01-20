The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is seeking nominations for the 2017 Governor's Leadership in the Arts Awards.
According to a news release, the Governor’s Awards in the Arts was established in 1980 to recognize individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the cultural fabric of Utah and was adapted in 2007 to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in the arts.
“We have recognized an incredible variety of talent over the years through this award, and the amount of work and leadership coming out of communities across Utah continues to astound me,” Gay Cookson, director of Utah Arts and Museums, said in the news release. “We look forward to hearing from Utahns who wish to nominate an arts leader that has created a meaningful impact.”
Nominees can be an individual, school, organization or community that has "made significant contributions to sustain and enhance the arts through education, leadership, creativity, partnership building or contributions of time and/or financial resources," according to artsandmuseums.utah.gov.
Four awards will be given at the Utah Arts and Museums' Mountain West Arts Conference, which will take place May 4 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City.
Nominations are due Feb. 10 and should be submitted by email to Natalie Peterson, assistant director of Utah Arts and Museums, at npetersen@utah.gov. Nomination forms can be found online at artsandmuseums.utah.gov under the events tab.