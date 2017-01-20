SALT LAKE CITY — Alan Matheson, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, has appointed Marie Owens as the director of drinking water. She replaces Ken Bousfield, who retired last year after serving 40 years.

“Marie will be a tremendous asset to DEQ, having 20 years of experience in drinking water and water quality,” Matheson said in a statement. “She has held leadership positions in the American Water Works Association and was the co-founder of Women of Water. I’m confident she will be a collaborative and effective leader working to protect Utah’s drinking water.”

Owens has been the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District’s water quality division manager since 2006. During that time she was responsible for developing and implementing groundwater source protection plans and played a key role in the district’s reverse osmosis plant that treats contaminated groundwater and provides drinking water to area residents. She also worked 10 years as process engineer for the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy.

Owens earned a master’s in public administration at Walden University and an environmental engineering degree from Utah State University.