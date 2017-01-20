SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are currently reaching out to local governments, stakeholders and Indian tribes to schedule public open houses on the newly established Bears Ears National Monument.

The first meeting will likely take place in late February.

Former President Barack Obama designated the 1.35 million-acre monument in southeastern Utah on Dec 28.

“The issuance of the proclamation designating the Bears Ears National Monument provides a new opportunity for public engagement and collaboration with partners and state and local government,” Ed Roberson, director of the BLM in Utah, said in a statement. “I understand the strong feelings behind this new designation, both for and against, and I am committed to listening. Maintaining relationships will be the key to our success.”

Roberson said open houses will allow the public to ask questions about the boundaries, requirements and effects of the proclamation, as well as what has changed and what hasn't changed.

The BLM and Forest Service will also publish a call for nominations in the Federal Register to recruit 12 members for a Monument Advisory Committee, including representatives from state and local governments, tribes, recreation users, local business owners and landowners who will advise the BLM and Forest Service on developing a monument management plan.

In addition, the two agencies will meet with the five tribes that sought the monument designation and will form a Bears Ears Commission to provide guidance and recommendations on the development and implementation of management plans.

The BLM and Forest Service will also begin developing additional website content for the national monument, social media posts, and provide more detailed map information.